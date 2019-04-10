VVC Exploration Corporation Welcomes Emily King to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 10, 2019 - VVC Exploration Corp. (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:VVC) is pleased to announce that Ms. Emily King has agreed to join the Board of Directors, following the resignation of Mr. Michel Lafrance. VVC would like to thank Mr. Lafrance, who served the Company as Director since July 2006 and as Secretary-Treasurer since December 2002, and who will remain as a part of the Management Team and as Secretary-Treasurer of the Company.



Ms. King is a professional geologist specializing in building and leading multi-disciplinary teams to achieve clients' high-priority objectives. She is Founder and CEO of Global Ventures Consulting (GV) a mining and natural resources consulting firm. She is also President of DZG, focused on partnering North American and Afghan capital to develop Afghanistan’s mining sector, and Senior Geological Advisor for SODEVCO, a chromite toll processing company.

Prior to founding GV, Ms. King led the $40M/year mineral exploration, investment and promotional activities for an economic development task force in the US Department of Defense where she oversaw a team of 40+ experts. In that role she explored 15 mineral deposits throughout Afghanistan, promoting and tendering four early-stage copper and gold deposits in partnership with the Afghanistan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, Afghanistan Geological Survey and the U.S. Geological Survey.

Ms. King earned a degree in Geology from Bowdoin College, where she recently was a guest lecturer for the Earth and Oceanographic Science Department. She is Founder and active leader in Women in Mining: USA.

Terrence Martell, Chairman of the VVC Board of Directors said, “We are very pleased to welcome Ms. King to the Board of Directors of VVC. I have known Emily for some time and am struck by her combination of experiences in mining, government affairs and commercial ventures across varied parts of the globe. Her insights and energy will bring value to the Board and the Company’s shareholders.”

VVC is a Canadian exploration and mining company focused on the exploration and development of copper and gold deposits in Northern Mexico, mainly the Samalayuca copper property in northern Chihuahua State. VVC has other projects in Mexico and Canada, including gold and silver prospects, Cumeral and La Tuna, in Sonora and Sinaloa States, Mexico and a grassroots gold/VMS prospect in the Timmins area of northern Ontario.

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

