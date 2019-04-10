Lorraine Receives Final Court Approval of Arrangement

Vancouver, April 10, 2019 - Lorraine Copper Corp. ("Lorraine") (TSXV: LLC; OTCQB: LRCPF) is pleased to announce that it has received today a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in respect of its previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement, which involves Sun Metals Corp. ("Sun Metals") acquiring, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Lorraine was approved by securityholders of Lorraine at a special meeting of the Lorraine securityholders held on April 5, 2019.

The Arrangement remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and is expected to close on April 12, 2019. Under the Arrangement, Lorraine shareholders will receive 0.54 of a common share of Sun Metals for every common share of Lorraine held. It is expected that the common shares of Lorraine will be halted prior to the opening of the market on April 11, 2019 and will remain halted pending completion of the Arrangement. The common shares of Lorraine are expected to be de-listed from the TSX-V effective the close of market on April 12, 2019.

Additional information regarding the terms of the Arrangement is set out in Lorraine's management information circular dated March 5, 2019, which is available under Lorraine's profile at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information:

Lorraine Copper Corp.

Glen Garratt, P.Geo.

VP, Director

(604) 681-7913 or (888) 656-6611 (Toll Free)

info@eastfieldgroup.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement: Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation concerning the completion of the Arrangement. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding Lorraine's and Sun Metal's ability to complete the Arrangement, respectively, and the anticipated effective date of the Arrangement, which involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: uncertainties as to the timing of the Agreement and satisfaction of the respective conditions thereto, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in Lorraine's and Sun Metal's reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Lorraine disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

