SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, April 10, 2019 - NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will hold the Company’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 16th at 1:00 pm PT (4:00 pm ET) at the Hyatt Regency Vancouver in the Grouse Room (655 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia). NOVAGOLD cordially invites its shareholders to attend the Annual Meeting. The webcast and conference call-in details are provided below. Following the official meeting, the Company will provide an overview of NOVAGOLD’s 2018 achievements and the outlook for this year. Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join NOVAGOLD’s call.
Webcast:
www.novagold.com/investors/events
North American callers:
1-800-319-4610
International callers:
1-604-638-5340
NOVAGOLD’s Management Information Circular and Annual Report to Accompany the Management Information Circular are available on the Company’s website, www.novagold.com/investors/mic/, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year and the conference call replay will be available for 14 days following the meeting. To access the conference call replay please dial 1-800-319-6413 (North America), or 1-604-638-9010 (International), followed by Access Code: 3044. For a transcript of the call please email info@novagold.com.
