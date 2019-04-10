Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Mosaic Announces 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

10.04.2019  |  Business Wire

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) plans to release 2019 first quarter earnings results on Monday, May 6th, 2019, after the market close of the New York Stock Exchange.

Mosaic expects to post performance data on its website in a tabular form immediately following the release of earnings. Historical performance data is currently available at www.mosaicco.com/investor/financialdata.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call, including the presentation slides, can be accessed by visiting Mosaic’s website.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.



Contact

The Mosaic Company
Media:
Ben Pratt, 763-577-6102
ben.pratt@mosaicco.com
or
Investors:
Laura Gagnon, 813-619-4396
investor@mosaicco.com

Lucy Terrill, 813-500-6833
investor@mosaicco.com


