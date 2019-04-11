Australian Bauxite Ltd: Shipment Produced 3 Weeks Ahead of Schedule

Sydney, Australia - Australian Bauxite Ltd. (ASX:ABX) (ABx, ASX Code ABX) had produced 31,600 tonnes as at Monday 9 April and achieved the contracted tonnage target of 30,000 to 33,000 of cement-grade bauxite 3 weeks before the 1 May 2019 contract date. Grades are better than contract, as usual for ABx shipments to date.- ABx achieved sale tonnage of 30,000 tonnes 3 weeks ahead of schedule- Shipment date brought forward- Additional production for other sales- Rehabilitation well advancedProduction continues at the Bald Hill Bauxite Project, at least until the end of the week when more than 33,000 tonnes will have been produced.Trucking has delivered 23,900 tonnes to the port stockpile at Bell Bay and will complete deliveries well before ship arrival.Shipping plans are now well advanced with a contracted ship targeting an arrival about a week earlier than planned. The ships master and the customer's shipping department are investigating how to achieve a maximum tonnage shipment of 33,000 tonnes, subject to berth and tide conditions at Bell Bay Port during the late stage of loading.Additional product stockpiles have been achieved, including fertiliser-grade bauxite, cement-grade bauxite and sizeable stockpiles of ALCORE refinery-grade bauxite. A sample of several tonnes of this refinery-grade bauxite will be supplied to the ALCORE Research Centre in Berkeley Vale, Central Coast NSW for refining into Aluminium Fluoride for potential customers to evaluate.Bald Hill Bauxite Project in Tasmania has the potential to accumulate several year's supply of ALCORE refinery-grade bauxite at marginal cost, should ALCORE Limited require it for a production-plant in Bell Bay, Tasmania.Rehabilition has been carried out over the past months in accordance with ABx standard practice of reforming the land surface in readiness for pasture seeding in the right seasonal period.Seasonal Complementation With Binjour Bauxite Project, QLDBinjour project will be at maximum production during the Queensland Dry Season from April to November. ABx's bauxite mines in Tasmania achieve optimum production in Summer months from November to May. ABx's marketing partner, Rawmin of India has bauxite mines in north-western India that are restricted by the Monsoon months June to September each year.This bauxite mining and screening operation at Bald Hill in Tasmania has confirmed that coordinated production and shipments from all 3 sets of mines will achieve a reliable year-round delivery to the customer of bauxite at a consistent specification.All bauxite is gibbsite-rich trihydrate (THA) bauxite with very low content of the monohydrate alumina minerals boehmite and diaspore which require high temperature refining.These bauxite specifications in Table 1 (see link below) are ideally suited for low-temperature alumina refineries.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/662L3RVL





Australian Bauxite Ltd. (ABx) (ASX:ABX) has its first bauxite mine in Tasmania and holds the core of the Eastern Australian Bauxite Province. ABx's 22 bauxite tenements in Queensland, New South Wales & Tasmania exceed 1,975 km2 and were selected for (1) good quality bauxite; (2) near infrastructure connected to export ports; & (3) free of socio-environmental constraints. All tenements are 100% owned, unencumbered & free of third-party royalties. ABx's discovery rate is increasing as knowledge, technology & expertise grows.



The Company's bauxite is high quality gibbsite trihydrate (THA) bauxite that can be processed into alumina at low temperature.



ABx has declared large Mineral Resources at Inverell & Guyra in northern NSW, Taralga in southern NSW, Binjour in central QLD & in Tasmania, confirming that ABx has discovered significant bauxite deposits including some of outstandingly high quality.



At Bald Hill near Campbell Town, Tasmania, the Company's first bauxite mine commenced operations in December 2014 – the first new Australian bauxite mine for more than 35 years. ABx has created significant bauxite developments in 3 states - Queensland, New South Wales and Tasmania. Its bauxite deposits are favourably located for direct shipping of bauxite to both local and export customers.



ABx endorses best practices on agricultural land, strives to leave land and environment better than we find it. We only operate where welcomed.





