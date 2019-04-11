Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Blackham Resources Ltd: Entitlement Offer Update

05:42 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) ('Blackham' or the 'Company') provides an update on the Company's fully underwritten, renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer ('Entitlement Offer') that closed on 8 April 2019.

Further to the Company's announcement dated 9 April 2019, the Company has finalised the allocation of New Shares and New Options (collectively, 'Securities') to be issued pursuant to the Entitlement Offer. The following table (see link below) sets out the number of Securities for which entitlement applications were received; the number of Additional Securities allocated to eligible shareholders in excess of their entitlement; and the number of Securities allocated to various sub-underwriters pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement with Hartleys Limited and in accordance with the Prospectus announced to the market on 21 March 2019.

As set out in the Prospectus, the anticipated date for the issue of the Securities is 15 April 2019, with normal trading of the Securities expected to commence on 16 April 2019.

To view tables, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/15U1BG09



About Blackham Resources Ltd:

Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia's largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.



Source:

Blackham Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Milan Jerkovic Executive Chairman Office: +61-8-9322-6418 Bryan Dixon Managing Director Office: +61-8-9322-6418 Jim Malone Investor Relations Mobile: +61-419-537-714 John Gardner Media Enquiries Office: +61-8-6160-4901


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Blackham Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.blackhamresources.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap