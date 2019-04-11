Blackham Resources Ltd: Entitlement Offer Update

Perth, Australia - Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) ('Blackham' or the 'Company') provides an update on the Company's fully underwritten, renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer ('Entitlement Offer') that closed on 8 April 2019.Further to the Company's announcement dated 9 April 2019, the Company has finalised the allocation of New Shares and New Options (collectively, 'Securities') to be issued pursuant to the Entitlement Offer. The following table (see link below) sets out the number of Securities for which entitlement applications were received; the number of Additional Securities allocated to eligible shareholders in excess of their entitlement; and the number of Securities allocated to various sub-underwriters pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement with Hartleys Limited and in accordance with the Prospectus announced to the market on 21 March 2019.As set out in the Prospectus, the anticipated date for the issue of the Securities is 15 April 2019, with normal trading of the Securities expected to commence on 16 April 2019.To view tables, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/15U1BG09





Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia's largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.





