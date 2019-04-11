Fortuna reports production of 2.2 million ounces of silver and 13,314 ounces of gold for the first quarter of 2019

VANCOUVER, April 11, 2019 - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to report production results for the first quarter of 2019 from its two operating mines in Latin America, the San Jose Mine in Mexico and the Caylloma Mine in Peru. The Company produced 2.2 million ounces of silver and 13,314 ounces of gold, plus base metal by-products. Fortuna is on schedule to produce between 8.2 - 9.0 million ounces of silver and between 49 - 54 thousand ounces of gold or between 11.7 - 12.9 million ounces Ag Eq1 in 2019, in accordance with our annual production guidance (see Fortuna news release dated January 17, 2019).



First Quarter Production Highlights

Silver production of 2,233,331 ounces; 7 percent decrease over Q1 2018

Gold production of 13,314 ounces; 11 percent decrease over Q1 2018

Lead production of 7,172,202 pounds; 2 percent increase over Q1 2018

Zinc production of 11,295,244 pounds; 2 percent increase over Q1 2018

Cash cost 2 for San Jose is US$68.2/t, within 2019 annual cost guidance of between $63.5 - $70.1/t

for San Jose is US$68.2/t, within 2019 annual cost guidance of between $63.5 - $70.1/t Cash cost2 for Caylloma is US$80.8/t, within 2019 annual cost guidance of between $80.0 - $88.4/t

Consolidated Operating Highlights





First Quarter 2019

First Quarter 2018

Caylloma,

Peru San Jose,

Mexico Consolidated

Caylloma,

Peru San Jose,

Mexico Consolidated

Processed Ore Tonnes milled 130,150 256,643 129,620 258,204 Average tpd milled 1,479 2,984 1,473 3,011 Silver3 Grade (g/t) 66 267 61 284 Recovery (%) 84.06 90.76 84.23 92.76 Production (oz) 233,836 1,999,495 2,233,331 215,545 2,185,913 2,401,458 Gold Grade (g/t) 0.28 1.71 0.20 1.94 Recovery (%) 48.74 90.14 19.07 92.34 Production (oz) 573 12,741 13,314 159 14,882 15,041









First Quarter 2019 First Quarter 2018 Caylloma,

Peru San Jose,

Mexico Consolidated Caylloma,

Peru San Jose,

Mexico Consolidated Lead Grade (%) 2.74 N/A 2.72 N/A Recovery (%) 91.34 N/A 90.55 N/A Production (lbs) 7,172,202 N/A 7,172,202 7,039,703 N/A 7,039,703 Zinc Grade (%) 4.37 N/A 4.31 N/A Recovery (%) 90.07 N/A 89.64 N/A Production (lbs) 11,295,244 N/A 11,295,244 11,028,463 N/A 11,028,463

Notes:

1. Silver equivalent production does not include lead or zinc and is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 72 to 1

2. Preliminary estimates of cash operating costs per tonne, subject to modification on final cost consolidation

3. Metallurgical recovery for silver at the Caylloma Mine is calculated based on silver content in lead concentrate

4. Totals may not add due to rounding

San Jose Mine, Mexico

The San Jose Mine produced 1,999,495 ounces of silver and 12,741 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2019, 3 percent above budget and 4 percent below budget respectively. Average head grades for silver and gold were 267 g/t and 1.71 g/t, 5 percent above budget and 1 percent below budget respectively.

Caylloma Mine, Peru

The Caylloma Mine produced 233,836 ounces of silver in the first quarter of 2019, 1 percent above budget. Average head grade for silver was 66 g/t, 2 percent above budget.

Lead and zinc production for the first quarter of 2019 was 7,172,202 pounds and 11,295,244 pounds, 2 percent below budget and 9 percent above budget respectively. Average head grades for lead and zinc were 2.74 % and 4.37 %, 1 percent below budget and 11 percent above budget respectively.

Qualified Person

Amri Sinuhaji, Technical Services Director – Mine Planning, is the Qualified Person for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Sinuhaji is a Professional Engineer registered with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (# 48305) and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth oriented, precious metals producer focused on mining opportunities in Latin America. Our primary assets are the Caylloma silver Mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold Mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold Project, currently under construction, in Argentina. The company is selectively pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the Americas and in select other areas. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunasilver.com.

Jorge A. Ganoza

President, CEO and Director

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Trading symbols: NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca

T (Peru): +51.1.616.6060, ext. 0

Forward looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements which constitute “forward looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “Forward looking Statements”). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward looking Statements. The Forward looking Statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements about the Company’s plans for its mines and mineral properties; the Company’s anticipated production for 2019; the Company’s business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company’s mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; production costs; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; changes in prices for silver and other metals; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna’s mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; governmental and other approvals; political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to expectations regarding mine production costs; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company’s current mineral resource and reserve estimates; metallurgical recoveries; that the Company’s activities will be in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that Forward looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward looking Statements.

This news release also refers to non-GAAP financial measures, such as cash cost per tonne of processed ore. These measures do not have a standardized meaning or method of calculation, even though the descriptions of such measures may be similar. These performance measures have no meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies.