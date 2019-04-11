Coro Mining Marimaca Exploration Update: Additional Drilling Results Confirm Western Extension of Marimaca Mineralization at La Atómica

VANCOUVER, April 11, 2019 - Coro Mining Corp. (“Coro” or the “Company”) (TSX: COP) is pleased to announce an update for the Company’s Marimaca Project in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

La Atómica Third Batch RC hole locations





An additional and final batch of 15 RC holes for 3,170 metres has been completed at the Atómica section of Marimaca, bringing the total to 79 holes for 18,270 metres. The results confirm both the south and southwest extension of the mineralization and the prominent north-south oriented feeder type structures extending north into the Atahualpa section.

Highlights

Results from the additional drilling to confirm the south-southwest extension of mineralization include:

Hole LAR-70

From 70 to 84 metres, 14 metres of copper oxide mineralization averaging 1.12% CuT

Hole LAR-71

From 6 to 38 metres, 32 metres of copper oxide mineralization averaging 0.60% CuT.

Results from the additional drilling to confirm the north-south feeder type structures include:

Hole LAR-79

From 52 to 104 metres, 52 metres of copper oxide mineralization averaging 0.61% CuT,

including from 52 to 72 metres of copper oxide mineralization averaging 0.95% CuT.

Hole LAR-82

From 122 to 134 metres, 12 metres of copper oxide mineralization averaging 0.90% CuT.

Hole LAR-84

From 2 to 40 metres, 38 metres of copper oxide and mixed mineralization averaging 0.58% CuT.

Commenting on the results, Sergio Rivera, VP of Exploration said: “The initially planned drilling campaign in the La Atómica section of the project was expanded in terms of number of drill holes and metres as it became apparent that the mineralized area was larger than anticipated. We anticipate that the now completed La Atómica drilling program should result in a significant increase in the overall resource base of the Marimaca project.”

Further Information

These drill holes represent the third and final batch from La Atómica. 15 RC drill holes were completed totalling 3,170 metres: 9 holes to test for the south-southwest extension of mineralisation, and 6 holes to confirm the north-south feeder structures stretching to Atahualpa. In total at La Atómica 79 holes for a total 18,270 metres have been completed, approximately 50% more than originally envisaged. The extra costs associated with the additional drilling have been accommodated because the realised drilling costs were lower than budgeted and some contingencies were drawn down.

The latest drill results have confirmed the south and south-west extension of the mineralization at La Atómica along an additional 400 x 100 metre west-northwest trending area. The results have also provided further definition of the western limit of the Marimaca deposit.

Additionally, the east-west 270° oriented holes confirmed the existence of prominent north-south oriented high-grade feeder type structures that extend further north towards Atahualpa.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e090e75b-b8b4-4486-acff-6a7f216edd8f

Sampling and Assay Protocol

True widths cannot be determined with the information available at this time. Coro RC holes were sampled on a 2-metre continuous basis, with dry samples riffle split on site and one quarter sent to the Andes Analytical Assay preparation laboratory in Calama and the pulps then sent to the same company laboratory in Santiago for assaying. A second quarter was stored on site for reference. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing to better than 85% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 500-700g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for CuT (total copper), CuS (acid soluble copper), CuCN (cyanide soluble copper) by AAS and for acid consumption. A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Coro for future reference.

Figure 2: Atahualpa Intersections

Hole TD (m) From To m %CuT Type LAR-70 250 16 46 30 0.33 Oxide 50 92 42 0.49 Oxide including 70 84 14 1.12 Oxide 194 226 32 0.31 Mixed including 194 204 10 0.64 Mixed LAR-71 250 6 38 32 0.60 Oxide and 206 212 6 0.55 Oxide LAR-72 350 152 186 34 0.44 Oxide 200 304 104 0.44 Oxide - Enriched - Mixed Including 200 212 12 0.46 Oxide and 218 246 28 0.79 Oxide - Enriched 278 294 16 0.67 Oxide - Mixed LAR-73 270 No Significant Results LAR-74 250 68 88 20 0.44 Oxide 100 114 14 0.34 Oxide 228 240 12 0.30 Enriched LAR-75 250 86 120 34 0.21 Oxide 174 182 8 0.34 Oxide LAR-76 200 No Significant Results LAR-77 150 No Significant Results LAR-78 150 No Significant Results LAR-79 250 52 104 52 0.61 Oxide including 52 72 20 0.95 Oxide LAR-80 250 54 82 28 0.28 Oxide 94 122 28 0.31 Oxide 188 196 8 0.90 Oxide LAR-81 200 20 32 12 0.22 Oxide and 94 102 8 0.38 Oxide LAR-82 200 122 134 12 0.90 Oxide - Primary and 156 176 20 0.27 Primary - Oxide LAR-83 60 0 18 18 0.37 Oxide LAR-84 90 2 78 76 0.41 Oxide including 2 40 38 0.58 Oxide and 62 72 10 0.33 Oxide

Figure 3: Atahualpa Drill Collars

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth LAR-70 374756.5 7435398.7 1053.3 310 -60 250 LAR-71 374759.4 7435393.0 1053.6 220 -60 250 LAR-72 374695.7 7435314.6 1048.6 310 -60 350 LAR-73 374706.7 7435311.2 1048.8 220 -60 270 LAR-74 374820.4 7435339.7 1065.3 310 -60 250 LAR-75 374824.4 7435334.5 1065.4 220 -60 250 LAR-76 374529.2 7435438.6 1027.8 310 -60 200 LAR-77 374530.2 7435430.9 1028.0 220 -60 150 LAR-78 374768.7 7435268.9 1050.9 310 -60 150 LAR-79 374842.3 7435824.9 1068.0 270 -60 250 LAR-80 374797.4 7435858.8 1062.2 270 -60 250 LAR-81 374703.7 7435856.4 1021.9 270 -60 200 LAR-82 374630.4 7435876.9 1011.0 270 -60 200 LAR-83 374767.3 7435959.8 999.0 270 -60 60 LAR-84 374721.0 7435960.9 996.9 270 -60 90

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release, including the information that relates to geology, drilling and mineralization of the Marimaca Phase I and II exploration program was prepared under the supervision of, or has been reviewed by Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Coro Mining Corp., a geologist with more than 36 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geologos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile, and who is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 responsible for the design and execution of the drilling program.

