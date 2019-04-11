Forsys Announces the Filing of the 2018 Audited Financial Statements and the Revocation of the Cease Trade Order

TORONTO, April 11, 2019 - Forsys Metals Corp. (“Forsys” or the “Company”) (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX:FSY) is pleased to announce that it has filed its annual audited financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the “2018 Annual Financial Materials”) on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.



The Company is also pleased to announce that the cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on April 5, 2019 has been revoked effective April 10, 2019, and Forsys’ shares are expected to resume trading on April 11, 2019. Forsys confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium producer with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the fully permitted Valencia uranium project and the Namibplaas uranium project in Namibia, Africa, a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43-101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website.

