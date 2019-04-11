Fabled Copper Corp. Announces Appointment of Ganbold Dogsom as Chief Business Development Officer

Vancouver, April 11, 2019 - Fabled Copper Corp. (TSXV: FCO) ("Fabled" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ganbold Dogsom to the position of Chief Business Development Officer ("CBDO") of the Company. Mr. Dogsom joins Fabled as a key executive leader, representing the Company in business development, marketing and public relations.

Mr. Dogsom has had a long and distinguished career in the resource industry in Asia since beginning his career as an engineer for Erdenet LLC, one of Mongolia`s largest state owned copper corporations. He has previously been the President of the Mongolian National Mining Association from 2006 to 2010 and Chairman of Mongolian Petroleum LLC from 2000 to 2006. He has served as a government relations advisor to South Gobi Sands LLC a subsidiary of South Gobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ) and latterly he was the Head of Heavy Industry Department at Mongolia's Ministry of Industry and Agriculture from 2013 to 2015 and Director General of Mongolrostsvetmet LLC, a large Mongolian state owned mining and production company which deals in gold, iron ore and fluorspar, from 2015 to 2018.

Mr. Dogsom is also a former politician, having been a member of the Mongolian Parliament from 1996 - 2000 and Vice Speaker of the Parliament from 1998 - 2000. He has also been General Secretary and Deputy Chairman of Mongolia's National Democratic Party.

Mr. Dogsom holds a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the Ural Technical University and has completed courses on marketing and management at the University of Maryland and the Maastricht University in the Netherlands.

Fabled Copper President, Eugene Hodgson, stated "Mr. Dogsom brings the Company an excellent combination of diverse knowledge, experience and entrepreneurism. Mr. Dogsom's professional network will benefit Fabled immensely as he works to raise the profile of the Company in Asia and beyond. We are excited to have Mr. Dogsom onboard as a key member of our executive team, as we continue to make progress in accomplishing our near and long term objectives. "

The appointment of Mr. Dogsom is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Fabled Copper Corp,

Fabled is a publicly listed (TSX-V:FCO) mineral exploration company whose primary business interest is in the Muskwa copper property located in Northern British Columbia. Further information about the Muskwa Property can be found in the 43-101 Technical Report on the Muskwa Project filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information please contact:

Eugene A. Hodgson, President

Fabled Copper Corp.

Phone: (604) 805-6600

ehodgson@fabledcopper.com

The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44015