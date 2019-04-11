American Manganese Pilot Plant Achieves High Extraction from Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material

SURREY, April 11, 2019 - American Manganese Inc. ("American Manganese" or "AMY" or the "Company"), is pleased to report independent analytical results from the Company's contract lab, Kemetco Research, an integrated science, technology and innovation company.

Kemetco selected several batches of commercially available scrap NMC (lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt) and scrap NCA (lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum) battery cathode material sourced in large quantities from a U.S. recycler.

The material was tested in stages 1 and 2 of the pilot plant operation using the newly developed technology that was subject of AMY's recent CIP patent application filing. Kemetco conducted a separation of the cathode active material from aluminum foil. Subsequently, the separated active material was processed with AMY's patented process.

The extraction results achieved from Kemetco's independent pilot plant tests are as follows:



NMC Cathode Material

NCA Cathode Material Lithium

Cobalt

Nickel

Manganese 93.6%

94.8%

91.3%

96.4%

Lithium

Cobalt

Nickel

Aluminum 93.5%

86.6%

85.9%

99.9%



The data garnered from initial pilot plant runs, on the commercial NMC and NCA scrap cathode material, introduced an additional wash and screen which is expected to collect the remaining active material for the maximum recovery potential.

"Although stages 1 and 2 of the pilot plant achieved exceptional recovery results from the first pass of material; An additional wash and screen will increase recovery of additional active material to be processed." said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO. "From the pilot plant we have improved the handling of large quantities of commercially available material on a continuous basis, in terms of separation of active material from aluminum foils. The proven effectiveness of extraction is a great demonstration as we plan for commercial production."

The Company has proceeded with preparation of stages 3, 4, and 5 of the pilot plant, which will include the purification and recovery of battery grade ready lithium carbonate and base metal oxides, as well as recycling of reagents and water. The Company aims to provide these high purity recycled battery materials to lithium-ion battery manufacturers with a goal of developing a circular economy through conflict-free and sustainable methods such as AMY's patented recycling technology.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metal company with a patented technology for the recovery of metals from lithium-ion batteries such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. Using a novel combination of reagents and unit operations, AMY can provide high extraction of cathode metals at battery grade purity. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries (Please see the Company's December 14, 2018 Business Plan for further details).

