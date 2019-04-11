Golden Arrow Reports that Puna Operations First Quarter Operational Results are Available

VANCOUVER, April 11, 2019 - Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GRG, FSE: GAC, OTCQB: GARWF), ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's joint venture partner in Puna Operations Inc., ("Puna") has reported the first quarter 2019 operational results for the joint venture's Chinchillas silver-lead-zinc mine in Argentina.

"In the first quarter of the year material from the Chinchillas mine returned excellent grades of silver and achieved remarkable processing recoveries, and we now look forward to achieving steady-state production," commented Joseph Grosso, Golden Arrow Chairman and CEO.

Highlights from the news release reported by Puna's operating partner, SSR Mining, (April 10th, 2019, available on SEDAR) include:

"Produced 2.4 million ounces of silver, double the silver production in the fourth quarter of 2018, with lead and zinc production of 6.8 million pounds and 1.6 million pounds, respectively."





"Processed ore in the first quarter of 2019 contained an average silver grade of 235 g/t."





Silver recoveries quoted at 91.7%





"Ramp up at the Chinchillas mine was substantially completed during the quarter."

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow Resources Corp. is an exploration company earning production income. The Company has a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. Golden Arrow owns a 25% share of Puna Operations Inc., a joint venture operated by SSR Mining, with more than 8 years of forecast production and upside potential at the Chinchillas Silver Mine. Golden Arrow is actively exploring a new portfolio of advanced projects in Chile, as well as other targets within its portfolio of more than 200,000 hectares of properties in Argentina. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

