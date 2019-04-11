Radius Gold Restarts Drilling at Amalia High Grade Gold Silver Discovery

Vancouver, April 11, 2019 - Radius Gold Inc. (TSX-V: RDU) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at Radius's high-grade gold-silver Amalia Project located in Chihuahua, Mexico. The drill program is operated by Radius and funded by Pan American Silver, under a joint venture agreement. Radius plans to follow-up on exceptional high grade results from drilling last year (see news release December 4th 2018). Radius's initial nine-hole drill program at Amalia intersected high-grade mineralization in the San Pedro structural zone with the last and deepest hole (AMD18-009) intersecting 26m at 7.08g/t Au and 517 g/t Ag, including 5m at 14.71 g/t Au and 1378 g/t Ag.

Five of the nine drill holes (AMD18-001, 003, 007, 008, 009) tested the San Pedro structural zone, all intersecting gold and silver mineralization along a 650m strike length. The holes all cut mineralization within less than 100m of the surface outcrops of banded chalcedonic high level silica and within Upper Rhyolite super group volcanics. The high-grade hole AMD18-009 cut the target at the fault contact between the preferred host Lower Andesite volcanics and Upper Rhyolites. Similar style major epithermal mines of the northern Sierra Madre (e.g. Palmerejo, Pinos Altos, La Cienga) are known to have mineralization hosted within the Lower volcanic units and occurring over large vertical intervals between 600 and 750m. As these deposits are located in the same regional volcanic belt as Amalia, the initial drill results at Amalia indicate the potential for a significant discovery with further drilling. To date drilling has tested only a limited part of the system, 100m or less below surface. The current program is planned for at least 2000m of drilling and is intended to test immediately below and on strike of the high grade mineralization at San Pedro.

Technical Information

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Radius follows industry standard QA/QC procedures. Rock chip samples are delivered to the ALS Geochemistry laboratory facilities in Chihuahua, Mexico. The samples are fire assayed for Au and are analyzed for Ag and multi-elements using method code ME-ICP61 following a four-acid digestion. Overlimits are analyzed using an appropriate method. Radius routinely inserts multi-element geochemical standards and blanks into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Quality control samples submitted to ALS were returned within acceptable limits.

About Radius

Radius has been exploring for gold in Latin America for over a decade. The Company has a strong treasury and is looking for investment and project acquisition opportunities across the globe. Please call toll free 1-888-627-9378 or visit our web site (www.radiusgold.com) for more information.

