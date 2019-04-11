Coeur Reports First Quarter 2019 Production and Sales Results

Coeur Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Coeur") (NYSE: CDE) today announced first quarter 2019 production of 78,336 ounces of gold, 2.5 million ounces of silver, 3.7 million pounds of zinc and 3.1 million pounds of lead. Metal sales for the quarter were 85,326 ounces of gold, 2.6 million ounces of silver, 4.7 million pounds of zinc and 2.7 million pounds of lead.

Quarterly Production Results

As disclosed on February 20, 2019, the Company expects to produce 334,000 - 372,000 ounces of gold, 12.2 - 14.7 million ounces of silver, 25 - 40 million pounds of zinc and 20 - 35 million pounds of lead in 2019.

“First quarter operating results were in-line with our expectations” said Mitchell J. Krebs, Coeur’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our top two 2019 initiatives – successfully ramping up operating activities at Silvertip and completing the installation of the high-pressure grinding roll (“HPGR”) unit at Rochester – remain on-track. Our Kensington mine continues to see the benefit of higher grades from the Jualin deposit, while Wharf exceeded its plan during the first quarter and is positioned to deliver higher production during the remainder of the year.”

“As previously indicated, our full-year financial and operating results are anticipated to be second half weighted. We expect higher production levels at Palmarejo as production begins at the new La Nación deposit and a new thickener is commissioned in the second half of 2019. Rochester’s second half 2019 production is expected to increase due to the positive impacts of the new HPGR unit, while higher mining and processing rates from the higher-grade Jualin deposit are expected to boost second half production at Kensington. Together, these initiatives are expected to lead to a return to positive free cash flow in 2019.”

Operations

First quarter production and sales highlights for each of Coeur's operations are provided below.

Palmarejo, Mexico 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 Tons milled 378,987 378,389 300,116 344,073 359,893 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.07 0.08 0.10 0.11 0.10 Average silver grade (oz/t) 4.64 5.96 6.26 6.86 6.88 Average recovery rate – Au 83.4% 97.6% 88.8% 89.9% 80.4% Average recovery rate – Ag 72.8% 84.0% 82.2% 87.5% 81.4% Ounces Produced Gold 23,205 31,239 27,885 33,702 29,896 Silver (000's) 1,278 1,893 1,544 2,066 2,013 Ounces Sold Gold 27,394 23,667 29,830 31,207 30,888 Silver (000's) 1,405 1,534 1,572 2,092 2,031 Average realized price per gold ounce $1,154 $1,148 $1,082 $1,162 $1,168 Average realized price per silver ounce $15.39 $14.57 $14.75 $16.49 $16.73

First quarter gold and silver production decreased 26% and 32%, respectively, to 23,205 and 1.3 million ounces compared to the prior quarter. Year-over-year, gold and silver production decreased 22% and 37%, respectively

Lower production during the quarter was primarily driven by temporarily lower grades and recoveries due to mine sequencing

Underground development at the La Nación deposit, located between the Independencia and Guadalupe underground mines, remains on-schedule. Production is expected to commence in the second half of 2019, adding approximately 400 tons per day of additional mill feed

Installation of the new thickener at a cost of approximately $4.5 million remains on budget and on schedule for completion during the third quarter, with foundation work near completion at the end of the first quarter. The project is expected to increase gold and silver recovery rates by approximately 2% and have an estimated one-year payback

Approximately 32% of gold sales in the first quarter, or 8,803 ounces, were sold under Palmarejo's gold stream agreement at a price of $800 per ounce. Full-year gold sales under the stream agreement are expected to remain at similar levels

Full-year 2019 production guidance remains unchanged at 95,000 - 105,000 ounces of gold and 6.5 - 7.2 million ounces of silver

Rochester, Nevada 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 Tons placed 2,667,559 3,674,566 4,061,082 4,083,028 4,351,131 Average silver grade (oz/t) 0.46 0.46 0.52 0.53 0.54 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.003 0.004 0.004 0.004 0.003 Ounces Produced Silver (000's) 960 1,466 1,290 1,125 1,157 Gold 8,256 15,926 14,702 12,273 11,487 Ounces Sold Silver (000's) 1,000 1,391 1,248 1,097 1,119 Gold 8,511 15,339 14,257 12,030 11,163 Average realized price per silver ounce $15.31 $14.53 $14.70 $16.47 $16.66 Average realized price per gold ounce $1,299 $1,234 $1,204 $1,297 $1,331

Silver and gold production during the first quarter decreased 35% and 48%, respectively, to 1.0 million and 8,256 ounces compared to the prior quarter. Year-over-year, silver and gold production decreased 17% and 28%, respectively

Lower production was driven by reduced ore placement rates due to adverse weather conditions (snowfall) in western Nevada. This had a comparatively larger impact on gold production as silver production was partially offset by higher residual leach pad performance

Commissioning of the initial HPGR unit remains on budget and on schedule. Crushing rates and silver recoveries are anticipated to increase beginning mid-year with full ramp-up expected during the third quarter. To date, foundation work has been completed and the two main crushing units have been set in place, with steel erection continuing and electrical tie-in work currently underway

The Company is maintaining full-year 2019 production guidance of 4.2 - 5.0 million ounces of silver and 40,000 - 50,000 ounces of gold; installation of the initial HPGR unit and a new secondary crusher is expected to result in higher production during the second half of the year compared to the first half

Kensington, Alaska 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 Tons milled 164,332 166,310 167,964 168,751 158,706 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.20 0.23 0.17 0.16 0.17 Average recovery rate 90.2% 93.0% 91.8% 92.6% 94.0% Gold ounces produced 29,973 35,335 26,809 25,570 26,064 Gold ounces sold 31,335 33,202 25,648 28,165 27,763 Average realized price per gold ounce $1,290 $1,246 $1,161 $1,269 $1,307

Commercial production at Jualin was declared on December 1, 2018. The figures shown in the table above include pre-commercial production

First quarter gold production of 29,973 ounces represented a 15% decrease quarter-over-quarter and a 15% increase compared to the same period the prior year. During the quarter, mining activities at Jualin shifted focus from ore development to full production, allowing for longhole stope production at Jualin in future quarters

Ore from Jualin accounted for approximately 10% of Kensington’s production during the quarter. This contribution is expected to increase in the remaining quarters of 2019

Full-year 2019 production guidance is unchanged at 117,000 - 130,000 ounces of gold

Wharf, South Dakota 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 Tons placed 1,090,510 1,644,168 1,127,391 1,075,820 1,076,395 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.020 0.020 0.023 0.023 0.022 Ounces produced Gold 16,902 16,960 19,437 22,507 17,936 Silver (000's) 13 13 13 13 12 Ounces sold Gold 18,086 15,306 19,874 23,053 17,339 Silver (000's) 14 11 12 14 11 Average realized price per gold ounce $1,317 $1,247 $1,198 $1,285 $1,341

Gold production remained relatively flat quarter-over-quarter at 16,902 ounces in the first quarter and decreased 6% year-over-year

Production levels reflected the impact of lower grade tons placed in the prior quarter. Production was above target and is expected to increase throughout the remainder of the year

The Company is maintaining full-year 2019 production guidance of 82,000 - 87,000 ounces of gold

Silvertip, British Columbia 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 Tons milled 62,051 38,802 28,080 14,450 4,795 Average silver grade (oz/t) 5.50 6.06 7.29 14.15 10.05 Average zinc grade (%) 5.9% 5.8% 8.0% 8.2% 6.6% Average lead grade (%) 3.7% 3.9% 4.6% 8.1% 7.3% Average recovery rate – Ag 69.9% 60.5% 47.0% 42.3% 30.9% Average recovery rate – Zn 50.5% 69.1% 49.1% 57.9% 18.7% Average recovery rate – Pb 66.8% 54.7% 44.4% 40.5% 21.1% Produced Silver (000's ounces) 239 142 96 87 15 Zinc (000's lbs) 3,719 3,083 2,207 1,372 119 Lead (000's lbs) 3,077 1,658 1,159 949 147 Sold Silver (000's ounces) 215 127 131 10 — Zinc (000's lbs) 4,723 2,552 1,772 469 — Lead (000's lbs) 2,748 1,444 1,645 — — Average realized price per silver ounce, gross $14.98 $15.54 $14.62 $16.31 — Treatment and refining charges per silver ounce $1.24 $1.38 $3.34 $3.30 Average realized price per silver ounce, net $13.74 $14.16 $11.28 $13.01 — Average realized price per zinc pound, gross $1.50 $1.07 $1.20 $1.35 — Treatment and refining charges per zinc pound $0.31 $0.24 $0.27 $0.27 Average realized price per zinc pound, net $1.19 $0.83 $0.93 $1.08 — Average realized price per lead pound, gross $0.92 $0.87 $0.97 $— — Treatment and refining charges per lead pound $0.06 $0.07 $0.07 $— Average realized price per lead pound, net $0.86 $0.80 $0.90 $— —

Silvertip achieved commercial production on September 1, 2018. The figures shown in the above table include pre-commercial production

First quarter silver, zinc and lead production increased 68%, 21% and 86%, respectively, to 0.2 million ounces of silver, 3.7 million pounds of zinc and 3.1 million pounds of lead compared to the prior quarter

Higher production was driven by higher tons milled, which increased 60% quarter-over-quarter. The mill exceeded 1,100 tonnes per day ("tpd") (1,000 metric tons per day (“mtpd”)) intermittently in March and averaged approximately 843 tpd (765 mtpd), excluding two days of scheduled maintenance

Average head grades, recovery rates and concentrate grades are expected to continue trending higher as mill availability improves and newly-mined higher grade material is processed

The permit amendment application to operate at a year-round mining and milling rate of 1,100 tpd (1,000 mtpd) is expected to be received late in the current quarter

The new 220-person camp facility was opened to employees at the beginning of March 2019

Full-year 2019 production guidance is unchanged at 1.5 - 2.5 million ounces of silver, 25 - 40 million pounds of zinc and 20 - 35 million pounds of lead

2019 Production Guidance

Coeur's 2019 production guidance remains unchanged from its original guidance published on February 20, 2019.

Gold Silver Zinc Lead (oz) (K oz) (K lbs) (K lbs) Palmarejo 95,000 - 105,000 6,500 - 7,200 — — Rochester 40,000 - 50,000 4,200 - 5,000 — — Kensington 117,000 - 130,000 — — — Wharf 82,000 - 87,000 — — — Silvertip — 1,500 - 2,500 25,000 - 40,000 20,000 - 35,000 Total 334,000 - 372,000 12,200 - 14,700 25,000 - 40,000 20,000 - 35,000

Financial Results and Conference Call

Coeur will report its first quarter financial results on May 1, 2019 after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading. There will be a conference call on May 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Dial-In Numbers: (855) 560-2581 (U.S.) (855) 669-9657 (Canada) (412) 542-4166 (International) Conference ID: Coeur Mining

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Terry F. D. Smith, Senior Vice President of Operations, Hans J. Rasmussen, Senior Vice President of Exploration, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through May 16, 2019.

Replay numbers: (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) (855) 669-9658 (Canada) (412) 317-0088 (International) Conference ID: 101 29 527

About Coeur

Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including statements regarding anticipated production, results, recoveries, mining rates, throughput, development efforts, operations at Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf and Silvertip and timing of obtaining permit amendment approval for Silvertip. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Coeur's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in developing large-scale mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold, silver, zinc, and lead and a sustained lower price environment, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur's production, exploratory and developmental activities, including risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays, ground conditions, grade variability, any future labor disputes or work stoppages, the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, changes that could result from Coeur's future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses, the loss or insolvency of any third-party smelter or refiner with whom Coeur does business, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, Coeur's ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or refinance its debt, as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities.

Christopher Pascoe, Coeur's Director, Technical Services and a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, approved the scientific and technical information concerning Coeur's mineral projects in this news release. For a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant factors, Canadian investors should refer to the Technical Reports for each of Coeur's properties as filed on SEDAR at sedar.com.

Average Spot Prices 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 Average Silver Spot Price Per Ounce $ 15.57 $ 14.54 $ 15.02 $ 16.53 $ 16.77 Average Gold Spot Price Per Ounce $ 1,304 $ 1,226 $ 1,213 $ 1,306 $ 1,329 Average Zinc Spot Price Per Pound $ 1.23 $ 1.19 $ 1.15 $ 1.41 $ 1.55 Average Lead Spot Price Per Pound $ 0.92 $ 0.89 $ 0.95 $ 1.08 $ 1.14

