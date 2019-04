Connacher Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

CALGARY, April 11, 2019 - Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd. ("Connacher" or the "Company") today announced that Gordon Trainor has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Connacher. Mr. Trainor is a geologist with over 22 years of experience. Mr. Trainor has been Director, Engineering and Geosciences since December 2015 and prior to that was Connacher's Chief Geologist from 2012 to 2015. He has been responsible for all aspects of the Company's reserves, production, regulatory, land, logistics, drilling and future development. Mr. Trainor holds an Honours Bachelor of Science in Earth Science and Physical Geography from Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario.

About Connacher

Connacher is a Calgary-based in situ oil sands developer, producer, and marketer of bitumen. The Company's principal asset is a 100 per cent interest in the Company's Great Divide oil sands leases near Fort McMurray, Alberta. The Company operates two steam-assisted gravity drainage facilities at these oil sands leases.

