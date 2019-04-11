Canopy Growth Set to Join S&P/TSX 60

TORONTO, April 11, 2019 - Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) will replace Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G) in the S&P/TSX 60 Index effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, April 18. Concurrent with the replacement, Goldcorp will be dropped from the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Newmont Mining Corp. (NYSE:NEM) is acquiring Goldcorp in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Canopy Growth engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis, headquartered in Smiths Falls, ON.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – April 18, 2019

COMPANY ADDED Canopy Growth DELETED Goldcorp

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – April 18, 2019

COMPANY DELETED Goldcorp

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.