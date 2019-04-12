Clean Commodities Corp. Option Partner Azincourt Energy Completes VTEM Survey Expanding East Preston Prospectivity

VANCOUVER, April 12, 2019 - Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CLE) ("Clean Commodities" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its project partner Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt") has received preliminary results from the recent helicopter-borne Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Max) and Magnetic survey conducted over the southeastern portion of the East Preston Uranium Project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

The survey was conducted between January 23rd and February 6th, 2019 and completed survey coverage over the entire 25,000-ha project area. This survey consisted of 498 line-km with 300 m line spacing and 1,000 m tie-line spacing – identical parameters to the previous VTEM™ Max survey, and ties directly into the previous flight lines. Flight lines are oriented NW-SE, perpendicular to the NE-SW trending structural and conductor trends of the basement rocks at East Preston.

Geotech, the survey provider, is finalizing final reports, but has completed data processing and has provided a merged dataset covering the entire East Preston project by combining the newly acquired VTEM survey data with the original VTEM data coverage. In-depth interpretation is on-going by Bingham Geoscience, geophysical consultants to Azincourt. Results of the interpretation will be reported once received and reviewed.

The initial interpretation of this new survey data has added an additional 7.5 km to 10 km along two of the same prospective previously-known conductive trends. There are offset breaks in the conductor trends with multiple, discreet conductors interpreted.

More in-depth interpretation is on-going and will be used to add to the East Preston target inventory for future exploration drill testing.

The survey consisted of 498 line-km with 300 m line spacing and 1,000 m tie-line spacing – identical parameters to the previous VTEM™ Max survey, and ties directly into the previous flight lines, oriented NW-SE, perpendicular to the NE-SW trending structural and conductor trends of the basement rocks at East Preston. 100% of the East Preston ground has now been subject to VTEM Max survey.

Geotech is currently completing data processing prior to delivering to Azincourt consultants for in-depth interpretation. This new survey data will be used to add targets for future exploration drill testing and does not impact the current drill campaign (see also news release dated March 20, 2019, Clean Commodities Corp. Option Partner Azincourt Energy Commences Drilling at East Preston Project).

Azincourt completed a winter geophysical exploration program in January-February 2018 that generated a significant amount of new drill targets within the previously untested corridors while refining additional targets near previous drilling along the Swoosh corridor.

The work included 51.5 km of grid preparation (line cutting/picketing), 46.1 km of horizontal loop electromagnetic (HLEM), and 40.6 km of ground gravity along the previously known airborne helicopter VTEM conductive trends.

Clean Commodities and Skyharbour Resources Ltd. ("Skyharbour") entered into an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") whereby Azincourt has an earn-in option to acquire a 70% working interest in a portion of the Preston Uranium Project known as the East Preston Project. Under the Agreement, Azincourt has issued common shares and will contribute cash and exploration expenditure consideration totaling up to CAD $3,500,000 in exchange for up to 70% of the applicable property area over three years. Of the $3,500,000 in project consideration, $1,000,000 will be in cash payments split equally between Clean Commodities and Skyharbour, as well as $2,500,000 in exploration expenditures on the East Preston Project over the three-year period.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Richard Kusmirski, P.Geo., M.Sc., Skyharbour's Head Technical Advisor, as well as a Qualified Person.

Clean Commodities Corp. (TSXV:CLE) is an exploration company involved in a diverse portfolio of clean commodity assets including lithium and uranium projects. For more information, please visit www.cleancommodities.com.

Ryan Kalt, Chief Executive Officer

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

