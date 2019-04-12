GéoMégA Resources Engages The Howard Group To Assist with Investor and Capital Markets Communications Programs

MONTREAL, April 12, 2019 - Geomega Resources Inc. (“GéoMégA” or the “Corporation”) (TSX.V: GMA) is pleased to announce it has engaged The Howard Group as its capital markets communications advisor to assist with both traditional and online initiatives targeting institutional and retail investing groups as well as the larger investment community.

The agreement is for 6 months effective April 11, 2019 and will be renewable monthly afterwards. The remuneration payable to The Howard Group will be $7,500 per month. In addition, The Howard Group has been granted 500,000 options, vested over a period of twelve months with a five-year term and an exercise price of $0.16 per share. The agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Since 1988, The Howard Group has provided comprehensive investor outreach and capital markets programs, financing assistance, business development solutions and strategic planning to public companies.

In addition, The Howard Group Inc. will be providing an ongoing commentary on GeoMegA’s activities through its Insight blog. Interested parties are encouraged to subscribe to the commentary feed: https://howardgroupinc.com/howard-group-blog/.

The Corporation would also like to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc, ("ITG"), to provide market making services to the Corporation in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable securities legislation.

ITG will trade shares of GeoMegA on the TSX Venture Exchange for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of GeoMegA's common shares. The agreement between ITG and the Corporation can be terminated by either party with a written notice of 30 days and the Corporation has agreed to pay ITG $4,250 per month, payable quarterly. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between ITG and the Corporation and ITG will not receive any shares or options from the Corporation as compensation for the services.

About GéoMégA (www.geomega.ca)

GéoMégA is a mineral exploration and evaluation company focused on the discovery and sustainable development of economic deposits of metals in Québec. GéoMégA is committed to meeting the Canadian mining industry standards and distinguishing itself with innovative engineering, stakeholders’ engagement and dedication to local transformation benefits. GéoMégA owns the Montviel rare earth carbonatite deposit and is advancing sustainable rare earth refining through Innord’s ISR Technology. In addition, GéoMégA holds over 17.8M shares, representing over 20% of the issued and outstanding shares of Kintavar Exploration Inc., a mineral exploration company that is advancing the Mitchi stratiform copper project in Quebec.

About Independent Trading Group Inc.

Independent Trading Group specializes in market maintenance services and has been providing its market maintenance services to companies ranging from TSXV listed companies to certain of Canada’s largest publicly traded companies for over 20 years. Independent Trading Group is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), and is a member of all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems. For further information on ITG, please contact (416) 583-5987 or info@itg84.com.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” “target” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including as regards the commercialization of any of the technology referred to above, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s annual management’s discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2018, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend, nor does the Corporation undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.