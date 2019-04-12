Golden Ridge Announces Flow-Through Financing

Kelowna, April 12, 2019 - Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Golden Ridge" or the "Company") (TSXV: GLDN) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement flow-through financing (the "Offering") to sell up to 12,121,212 flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.165 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one flow-through common share of the Company that qualifies as a flow-through share for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (a "FT Share") and one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 for 36 months after the date of issuance (the "Closing Date").

The Company will pay a finder's fee on the Offering, comprised of a cash fee equal to 5% of the gross proceeds raised from the sale of Units, and Warrants equal to 6% of the number Units issued. Each such finder warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.25 on the same terms as the Warrants.

The Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The proceeds will be used by the Company for exploration activities on its British Columbia properties. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period from the Closing Date under applicable securities laws.

The FT Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Golden Ridge Resources:

Golden Ridge is a TSX-V listed exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in British Columbia. Golden Ridge owns a 100% interest in the 1,700-hectare Hank copper-gold-silver-lead-zinc property located in the Golden Triangle district, approximately 140 kilometres north of Stewart, British Columbia.

For more information please contact:

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd.

Mike Blady

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (250) 717-3151

Website: www.goldenridgeresources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at http://www.sedar.com/ for further information.

