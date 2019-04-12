CR Capital Corp. Announces Option Grant

TORONTO, April 12, 2019 - CR Capital Corp. (TSX-V / CIT) ("CR Capital" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 400,000 incentive stock options to certain directors and officers of the Company. The options were granted under the Company's Stock Option Plan and each stock option entitles the holder to acquire one CR Capital common share at an exercise price of $0.05 until April 12, 2024 and vest immediately.



About CR Capital Corp.

CR Capital Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals.

