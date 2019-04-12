Global Energy Metals Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES<, TheNewswire - Global Energy Metals Corp. TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds in the amount of $813,500 through the issuance of 16,270,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). This represents an oversubscription of 1,270,000 units as previously announced.

Each Unit each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant", with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire a Common Share at the exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months from the closing date ("Closing Date"), subject to acceleration.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 1,840,000 Units for gross proceeds of $92,000 under the Private Placement.

As certain insiders of Global Energy Metals participated in this Private Placement, it is deemed to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101-Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement and the shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund exploration and development activities at the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Nevada, USA, as well as for general working capital requirements.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months plus a day from the Closing Date in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby if on any 10 consecutive Trading Days occurring after four months and one day has elapsed from the Closing Date, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company is at least $0.20 per share, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the 30th day after the date on which the Company gives notice to the Subscriber in accordance with the Warrant of such acceleration.

In aggregate, the Company will pay cash finder's fees of $8,700 and issue 357,200 shares to third-party finders in connection with the private placement.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to the approval to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Global Energy Metals Corporation

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering security of supply of cobalt, a critical material to the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of cobalt assets including project stakes, projects and other supply sources. GEMC anticipates growing its business by acquiring project stakes in battery metals related projects with key strategic partners. Global Energy Metals currently owns 70% of the Werner Lake Cobalt Mine in Ontario, Canada, has an option to acquire an 85% interest in two cobalt exploration projects in Nevada, 150km East of the Tesla Gigafactory, and has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mt. Isa, Australia.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219 extensions 236/237

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.