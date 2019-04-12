Miramont Announces Appointment of Executive Chairman, CEO and President

Vancouver, April 12, 2019 - Miramont Resources Corp. (CSE: MONT) (OTCQB: MRRMF) (FSE: 6MR) ("Miramont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce appointment of Dr. Quinton Hennigh as Executive Chairman of the Company. Dr. Hennigh has served as non-executive Chairman since November 2017. As Executive Chairman, Dr. Hennigh will be responsible for overseeing the control and direction of Miramont. Dr. Hennigh is an economic geologist with more than 25 years of exploration experience with major gold mining firms, including Homestake Mining, Newcrest Mining and Newmont Mining. Currently, Dr. Hennigh is President and Chairman of Novo Resources Corp. and serves as a director for Irving Resources Inc., TriStar Gold Inc., Precipitate Gold Corp. and NV Gold Corp.

Mr. Tyson King has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. King is a co-founder of Miramont and has served in senior management roles since its inception, most recently as Vice-President. Mr. King will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and management of the Company and will report directly to Dr. Hennigh. Mr. King has over 10 years experience in the management of publicly trading and privately held companies in the commodities and natural resources sector. He has been actively engaged in overseeing the operations of numerous companies and has provided consulting services in connection with exploration activities. Mr. King holds a BA in Economics from the University of Calgary.

"I am very pleased to have the opportunity to take on a more active management role in the operations of Miramont" said Dr. Hennigh. "I also look forward to working more closely with Mr. King, who has been a driving force behind Miramont from the outset. Our plans moving forward include a continued assessment of all data from Cerro Hermoso and advancing the highly prospective Lukkacha project. The Company will also focus on identifying new exploration properties in Peru which could be acquired on reasonable terms."

Miramont also announces that Mr. William Pincus will be leaving the Company and has tendered his resignation as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of the Company. Quinton Hennigh, Chairman of the Board, noted: "The Board would like to thank Mr. Pincus for his service to the Company, especially helping establish Miramont as a Peruvian explorer. Mr. Pincus served with utmost integrity, candidness and forthrightness with all interactions with the board. We wish him well with his future endeavors."

About Miramont Resources Corp.

Miramont is a Canadian-based exploration company with a focus on acquiring and developing mineral prospects within world-class belts of South America. Miramont's key assets are located in southern Peru. The Cerro Hermoso property hosts a 1.4km diameter breccia pipe targeting gold - polymetallic mineralization, while the Lukkacha property is targeting porphyry copper mineralization.

