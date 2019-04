Continental Precious Minerals Announces Board Resignation

TORONTO, April 12, 2019 - Continental Precious Minerals Inc. (NEX-CZQ.H) ("Continental" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Martin Bernholtz for personal reasons from the board of directors effective April 12th. Norman Brewster, CEO of Continental, on behalf of the Board. wishes to thank Mr. Bernholtz for his service to the company and success in his future activities.

