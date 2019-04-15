Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Kibaran Resources Limited: Completion of Share Purchase Plan

11:00 Uhr  |  DGAP
10 April 2019
ASX Announcement

Completion of Share Purchase Plan
 
Kibaran Resources Ltd. ("Kibaran" or "the Company") (ASX:KNL) is pleased to report that the Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") opened on 11 March 2019 has been completed.
 
The SPP was available to eligible shareholders of the Company who were registered as holders of shares at 4:00pm (WST) on 26 February 2019.
 
Each eligible shareholder was entitled to subscribe for up to $15,000 worth of shares in the Company, at an issue price of $0.10 per share.
 
The Company advises that it has successfully raised $1,000,000 under the SPP, being a subscription for 10,000,000 shares.
 
Following additional interest from existing shareholders, Kibaran has also agreed to issue 690,000 shares to sophisticated and professional investors to raise a further $69,000.  These shares will be issued in accordance with the Company's placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.
 
Together with the share placement conducted in February (refer ASX announcement Successful Completion of Share Placement on 27 February 2019), total funds raised are $2,169,000 and will be applied towards securing debt finance to enable construction to proceed at the Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania (refer ASX announcement KfW IPEX-Bank Mandated for Epanko Debt Funding on 1 April 2019) and finalising developments to enable construction of the first EcoGraf production facility.
 
The directors thank all shareholders for their ongoing support as Kibaran continues to advance its graphite businesses.
 
The new shares are expected to be issued on or before 18 April 2019.
 
 
For further information, please contact:
Investors                                                                          
Andrew Spinks                                                                               
Managing Director                                                                  
T: +61 8 6424 9002                                                               

MEDIA
Paul Armstrong
Read Corporate
T: +61 8 9388 1474


Kibaran Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.kibaranresources.com.au


