Ascendant Resources Begins 2019 With Strong First Quarter Operational Performance

TORONTO, April 15, 2019 - Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQX: ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to release first quarter 2019 production results highlighted by operational improvements across the board positioning the Company for a solid operating year ahead.

Contained metal production for the first quarter 2019 was 23.4 million pounds of zinc equivalent (“ZnEq”) metal, comprised of 15.2 million pounds of zinc, 6.0 million pounds of lead and 293 thousand ounces of silver. This represents a 9% improvement in contained metal production over Q1 2018 due to higher lead and silver grades combined with a slight increase in throughput over the previous strong operating quarter.

Milled throughput of 192,922 tonnes also demonstrated improvements over Q1 2018 of 3% and Q4 2018 of 4%, reflecting the benefits of the newly completed production ramp which provides for more direct and efficient access from Esperanza to the underground crusher.

The average head grade of 6.7% ZnEq for the quarter represented an increase of 10% over Q1 2018 as the Company focused throughout 2018 on grade control and mining the average historical reserve grade. While 4% lower than Q4 2018 due to mine sequencing, zinc equivalent grade was above expectations based on the current mine plan.

Zinc processing recoveries of 84.2% in Q1 2019 was 6% lower than those of Q1 2018 due to the continued challenges of treating metallurgically complex ore at Esperanza. This was offset by the higher mill throughput and higher lead and silver head grades, which in turn resulted in a 4% increase in lead and a 1% increase in silver recovery at 79.5% and 79.0% respectively. Zinc recoveries were in line with Q4 2018, while lead and silver recoveries were up 2% and 3% respectively as a result of steps made to improve reagent conditioning for the lead float.

Prior to the first quarter results, the Company had anticipated reduced metal production during the first half of the 2019, with stronger performance in the second half of the year due to higher grades. First quarter results have exceeded expectations and the mine remains well positioned for strong performance in 2019.

President and CEO Chris Buncic stated: “We have had a great start to 2019 at El Mochito in terms of production and grade as the mine delivered higher than planned results. With the benefits of shorter haul distances to Esperanza and higher grades being mined, we are on a solid path to deliver our strongest performance since our acquisition of the mine.” He continued, “The Company remains focused on progressing the expansion project funding for El Mochito, with the goal of commencing construction in the second half of this year.”

Operational performance for Q1 2019 is provided in the table below (numbers may not match due to rounding):

2019 2018 Units Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Ore Milled tonnes 192,922 184,913 191,738 192,428 186,955 Average

Head

Grade



Zinc % 4.2 % 4.2 % 4.5 % 4.3 % 4.2 % Lead % 1.8 % 1.9 % 1.7 % 1.5 % 1.6 % Silver g/t 62 77 45 48 46 ZnEq % 6.7 % 7.0 % 6.7 % 6.3 % 6.1 % Average

Recoveries Zinc % 84.2 % 84.1 % 87.8 % 89.7 % 89.3 % Lead % 79.5 % 77.6 % 78.9 % 79.1 % 76.7 % Silver % 79.0 % 76.6 % 77.8 % 79.4 % 78.3 % Contained

Metal

Production Zinc 000's lbs 15,162 14,435 16,579 16,343 15,301 Lead 000's lbs 5,955 6,023 5,552 5,109 5,125 Silver ozs 293,287 347,251 209,622 229,043 215,599 ZnEq 000's lbs 23,370 23,173 23,919 22,926 21,412

First Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Ascendant plans to release first quarter 2019 financial results after market close on May 8, 2019. A conference call will be held on May 9, 2019, at 10:00am EDT to discuss first quarter 2019 operational and financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Date of Call: Thursday, May 9, 2019

Time of Call: 10:00am EDT

Conference ID: 1092554

Dial-In Numbers:

North American Toll-Free: 1-833-696-8362

International: 1-612-979-9908

Technical Disclosure/Qualified Person

All technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Robert A. Campbell, M.Sc, P.Geo, a director of the Company. Mr. Campbell is a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on its 100%-owned producing El Mochito zinc, lead and silver mine in west-central Honduras and its high-grade polymetallic Lagoa Salgada VMS Project located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

After acquiring the El Mochito mine in December 2016, Ascendant spent 2017 and 2018 implementing a rigorous and successful optimization program restoring the historic potential of El Mochito, a mine in production since 1948, to deliver record levels of production with profitability restored. The Company now remains focused on cost reduction and further operational improvements to drive profitability in 2019 and beyond. With a significant land package of approximately 11,000 hectares in Honduras and an abundance of historical data, there are several near-mine and regional targets providing longer term exploration upside which could lead to further Mineral Resource growth.

Ascendant holds an interest in the high-grade polymetallic Lagoa Salgada VMS Project located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Company is engaged in exploration of the Project with the goal of expanding the already-substantial defined Mineral Resources and testing additional known targets. The Company’s acquisition of its interest in the Lagoa Salgada Project offers a low-cost entry point to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity. The Company holds an additional option to increase its interest in the Project upon completion of certain milestones.

Ascendant Resources is engaged in the ongoing evaluation of producing and development stage mineral resource opportunities, on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

1 ZnEq lbs and grades in ZnEq % represent zinc metal considered together with the lead and silver expressed in zinc equivalent terms of zinc using average spot metal prices and monthly production ratios.





