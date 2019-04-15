Avino Announces Q1 2019 Production Results

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2019 - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM: TSX/NYSE American, GV6: FSE, "Avino" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its first quarter 2019 production results from its Avino property near Durango, Mexico.

The silver equivalent production in Q1, 2019 decreased by 6% compared to Q1, 2018, primarily due to a shutdown of mill for a period of 7 days during the quarter to facilitate planned upgrades to the crushing circuit.

Consolidated Production Highlights for Q1 2019 (Compared to Q1 2018)

Silver equivalent production decreased by 6% to 615,019 oz*

Gold production decreased by 6% to 1,813 oz

Silver production decreased by 13% to 268,399 oz

Copper production increased by 10% to 1,062,702 lbs

*In Q1, 2019, AgEq was calculated using metals prices of $15.57 oz Ag, $1304.40 oz Au and $2.82lb Cu. In Q1, 2018, AgEq was calculated using metals prices of $16.77 oz Ag, $1,330 oz Au and $3.16 lb Cu.

"The production results this quarter are reflective of the lower grades achieved, coupled with 7 days of lost production while upgrades to the crusher were being completed at the mill. The upgrades were significant to the overall operation as they will enable us to realize more consistent throughput from the crusher during the rainy season in Mexico." said David Wolfin, President and CEO. "We continue to focus on profitable ounces and a considered approach to keeping costs controlled company-wide, particularly as we are experiencing lower metal prices."

Consolidated Production Tables

Q1 2019 Production by Mine Tonnes

Processed Silver

Oz Gold

Oz Copper

Lbs AgEq Avino 100,922 112,315 1,097 958,071 379,798 San Gonzalo 17,901 70,759 187 - 86,406 Historic Above Ground Stockpiles 78,864 85,325 529 104,631 148,815 Consolidated 197,687 268,399 1,813 1,062,702 615,019 Q1 2019 Grade & Recovery by Mine Grade

Ag g/t Grade

Au g/t Grade

Cu % Recovery

Ag % Recovery

Au % Recovery

Cu % Avino 41 0.48 0.49 84% 71% 87% San Gonzalo 188 0.54 - 65% 61% - Historic Above Ground Stockpiles 61 0.40 0.21 55% 52% 29% Consolidated 62 0.45 0.37 71% 62% 62%





















The mill circuit configuration in Q1 2019 was the same as Q4 2018 where Mill Circuit 1 processed material from San Gonzalo, Mill Circuit 2 processed material from San Luis, Mill Circuit 3 processed material from Elena Tolosa and Mill Circuit 4 processed material from the AHAG's.

Avino Mine Production Highlights



Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Quarterly Change Total Mill Feed (dry tonnes) 100,922 120,631 -16% Feed Grade Silver (g/t) 41 56 -27% Feed Grade Gold (g/t) 0.48 0.58 -18% Feed Grade Copper (%) 0.49 0.43 14% Recovery Silver (%) 84% 81% 4% Recovery Gold (%) 71% 68% 4% Recovery Copper (%) 87% 84% 3% Total Silver Produced (oz) 112,315 174,603 -36% Total Gold Produced (oz) 1,097 1,544 -29% Total Copper Produced (Lbs) 958,071 970,165 -1% Total Silver Equivalent Produced (oz)* 379,798 480,315 -21%



* In Q1, 2019, AgEq was calculated using metals prices of $15.57oz Ag, $1304.40 oz Au and $2.82 lb Cu. In Q1, 2018, AgEq was calculated using metals prices of $16.77 oz Ag, $1,330 oz Au and $3.16 lb Cu.

Copper grades increased by 14%, compared to Q1 2018, and silver and gold grades decreased 27% and 18% respectively. The change in grades is due to variability in the deposit.



San Gonzalo Production Highlights



Q1 2019 Q1

2018 Quarterly Change % Total Mill Feed (dry tonnes) 17,901 20,186 -11% Feed Grade Silver (g/t) 188 264 -29% Feed Grade Gold (g/t) 0.54 1.07 -50% Recovery Silver (%) 65% 79% -17% Recovery Gold (%) 61% 75% -19% Total Silver Produced (oz) 70,759 135,079 -48% Total Gold Produced (oz) 187 521 -64% Total Silver Equivalent Produced (oz)* 86,406 176,384 -51%



* In Q1, 2019, AgEq was calculated using metals prices of $15.57 oz Ag, $1304.40 oz Au and $2.82 lb Cu. In Q1, 2018, AgEq was calculated using metals prices of $16.77 oz Ag, $1,330 oz Au and $3.16 lb Cu.

At San Gonzalo, the mine is approaching its end of life and the grades, recoveries and production have started to tail off. This is in line with our internal expectations.



Historic Above Ground Stockpiles Production Highlights



Q1 2019 Total Mill Feed (dry tonnes) 78,864 Feed Grade Silver (g/t) 61 Feed Grade Gold (g/t) 0.40 Feed Grade Copper (%) 0.21 Recovery Silver (%) 55% Recovery Gold (%) 52% Recovery Copper (%) 29% Total Silver Produced (oz) 85,325 Total Gold Produced (oz) 529 Total Copper Produced (Lbs) 104,631 Total Silver Equivalent Produced (oz) calculated* 148,815



*In Q1, 2019, AgEq was calculated using metals prices of $15.57oz Ag, $1304.40z Au and $2.82lb Cu. In Q1, 2018, AgEq was calculated using metals prices of $16.77 oz Ag, $1,330 oz Au and $3.16 lb Cu.

Although recovery numbers look less favorable; due to the negligible cost of mining, the profit margin on this material is quite positive. We will continue to evaluate our feed and product mix to maximize profitability during the current metal price environment.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Mill assays are performed at the Avino property's on-site lab. Check samples are sent to SGS Labs in Durango, Mexico for verification. All concentrate shipments are assayed by one of the following independent third party labs: AHK, and Inspectorate in the UK and LSI in the Netherlands.

Qualified Person(s)

Peter Latta, P.Eng, MBA, Senior Technical Advisor, Avino and Jasman Yee P.Eng, Avino director, both of whom are qualified persons within the context of National Instrument 43-101 have reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Avino

Avino is a silver and gold producer with a diversified pipeline of gold, silver and base metals properties in Mexico and Canada employing close to 500 people. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino and San Gonzalo Mines near Durango, Mexico, and is currently planning for future production at the Bralorne Gold Mine in British Columbia, Canada. The Company's gold and silver production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property near Durango, Mexico, and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties. Avino is committed to managing all business activities in an environmentally responsible and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate.

