Star - Orion South Diamond Project Pilot Core & Sonic Drilling Completed

Stock Symbol: TSX: DIAM

SASKATOON, April 15, 2019 - George H. Read, P. Geo., Senior Vice President Exploration and Development of Star Diamond Corp. ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") have completed an HQ core drilling and sonic program, consisting of 3 core drill holes at Star and 23 holes at Orion South (Table 1), and some 2,326.5 metres of sonic overburden drilling from 3 holes at Star and 21 holes at Orion South (Table 2). In total 3,976.52 metres of kimberlite were intersected from 7,056.00 metres of core drilling. This core drilling is required to accurately document the internal stratigraphy of the Star and Orion South Kimberlites in preparation for RTEC's bulk sampling with the Trench Cutter Sampling Rig. The core drilling program was conducted by George Downing Estate Drilling Ltd. of Grenville, Quebec. RTEC geologists are responsible for the supervision of the drilling program and subsequent core logging. Star Diamond geologists also conduct independent logging of the core. In conjunction with this diamond drill program, geotechnical investigations of the overburden are currently being conducted, at the same locations as the core drilling, by Boart Longyear Inc., utilizing a Sonic drill rig. Detailed geotechnical logging of the core collected by the Sonic rig is being completed by Clifton Associates Ltd.

Table 1: Summary of Core Drilling

Kimberlite Hole ID Total Hole

Depth (m) Top of

Kimberlite (m) Base of

Kimberlite (m) Kimberlite

Intersection (m)* Star FALCG011 234 121.89 227.82 105.93 Star FALCG012 239 117.91 237.81 110.19 Star FALCG013 228 126.35 227.93 101.58 Orion South FALCOSG001 243 101.23 241.80 137.37 Orion South FALCOSG002 276 101.43 274.43 173.00 Orion South FALCOSG003 306 126.86 304.67 182.02 Orion South FALCOSG004 240 103.73 237.10 125.26 Orion South FALCOSG005 321 102.59 313.32 210.73 Orion South FALCOSG006 276 106.98 276.00 169.02 Orion South FALCOSG007 273 105.00 269.66 164.66 Orion South FALCOSG008 595 110.89 562.37 449.48 Orion South FALCOSG009 243 99.30 234.92 131.82 Orion South FALCOSG010 262 106.26 251.98 145.72 Orion South FALCOSG011 246 118.64 233.32 114.68 Orion South FALCOSG012 282 118.86 273.99 155.13 Orion South FALCOSG013 270 117.33 263.00 145.67 Orion South FALCOSG014 339 116.60 333.39 216.79 Orion South FALCOSG015 252 106.03 244.25 138.22 Orion South FALCOSG016 225 99.86 216.56 116.70 Orion South FALCOSG017 235 108.37 215.39 107.02 Orion South FALCOSG018 231 108.84 226.40 117.56 Orion South FALCOSG019 225 103.36 218.36 115.00 Orion South FALCOSG020 255 100.66 249.05 148.39 Orion South FALCOSG022 264 115.02 254.75 139.73 Orion South FALCOSG024 246 123.00 240.34 117.34 Orion South FALCOSG025 249 102.62 240.13 137.51 Totals

7,056



3,976.52

* Does not include Kimberlitic Sediments

Table 2: Summary of Sonic Drilling

Kimberlite Hole ID Total Hole

Depth (m) Base of

Overburden (m) Star FALCS011 129.5 91.4 Star FALCS012 123.4 88.4 Star FALCS013 129.5 89.7 Orion South FALCOSS001 111.3 100.3 Orion South FALCOSS002 105.2 100.3 Orion South FALCOSS003 123.4 102.8 Orion South FALCOSS004 108.2 97.7 Orion South FALCOSS005 105.2 102.1 Orion South FALCOSS006 120.4 98.7 Orion South FALCOSS007 114.3 102.1 Orion South FALCOSS008 124.4 104.5 Orion South FALCOSS009 99.1 98.1 Orion South FALCOSS011 123.4 102.1 Orion South FALCOSS012 123.4 107.9 Orion South FALCOSS013 115.8 105.8 Orion South FALCOSS014 111.3 108.2 Orion South FALCOSS015 111.3 93.0 Orion South FALCOSS016 105.2 99.1 Orion South FALCOSS017 111.3 102.1 Orion South FALCOSS019 108.2 99.8 Orion South FALCOSS020 105.2 99.1 Orion South FALCOSS022 71.6 Unknown Orion South FALCOSS024 123.4 104.3 Orion South FALCOSS025 105.2 101.6 Total

2,326.5



Senior Vice President Exploration and Development, George Read, states: "This core and geotechnical drilling program is an important precursor to RTEC's bulk sampling with the Trench Cutter Sampling Rig scheduled to commence once the warmer weather arrives. The selected locations of these core holes on the Star and Orion South Kimberlites will act as pilot holes for the upcoming program. Core hole FALCOSG008 interescted one of the feeder vents of the Orion South Kimberlite and drilled 449.48 metres of kimberlite before terminating at a total depth of 562.37 metres below surface in dolomite country rock. This deep intersection of kimberlite is consistent with the Orion South geological model prepared by Star Diamond geologists."

Star Diamond Corp. is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of the Corporation trade on the TSX Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". The Corporation's Fort à la Corne kimberlites (including the Star - Orion South Diamond Project, or "Project") are located in central Saskatchewan in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development. Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") refers to Star Diamond's mineral dispositions in the Fort à la Corne diamond district as Project FalCon.

All technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of George Read, Senior Vice-President of Exploration and Development, a registered Professional Geoscientist in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia and Mark Shimell, Project Manager, a registered Professional Geoscientist in the Province of Saskatchewan, who are the Corporation's "Qualified Persons" under the definition of NI 43-101.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by certain securities laws, including the "safe harbour" provisions of Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "forecast", "target", "project", "guidance", "may", "will", "should", "could", "estimate", "predict" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or language suggesting an outlook. In particular, statements regarding the Corporation's future operations, future exploration and development activities or other development plans constitute forward-looking statements. By their nature, statements referring to mineral reserves, mineral resources, PEA or TFFE constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, RTEC's and the Corporation's objectives for the ensuing year, including the proposed bulk sampling program.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Corporation's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific.

Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, changes in exploration, development or mining plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of the Corporation or its partners, the effects of competition in the markets in which the Corporation operates, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in the Corporation's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MD&A. The Corporation's anticipation of and success in managing the foregoing risks could cause actual results to differ materially from what is anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

Although management considers the assumptions contained in forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, those assumptions may prove to be incorrect. When making decisions with respect to the Corporation, investors and others should not place undue reliance on these statements and should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is made herein.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corp.