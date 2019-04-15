Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
G2 Goldfields Inc. Announces Grant of Options

13:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, April 15, 2019 - G2 Goldfields Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:GTWO) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,700,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options have an exercise price of $0.40 per share and an expiry date of April 12, 2022, and vesting as to 25% immediately and 25% after each of 6, 12, and 18 months after date of grant.

The grant of options is subject to regulatory approval.

For further information please contact:

Patrick Sheridan
Executive Chairman & CEO
(416) 628-5904
Email: p.sheridan@g2goldfields.com
m.murphy@g2goldfields.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.


