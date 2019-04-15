Amerigo Reports Q1-2019 Production Results

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2019 - Amerigo Resources Ltd. ("Amerigo" or the "Company") (TSX: ARG) announces production results for Q1-2019 from Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), the Company’s 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile.



Q1-2019 production affected by low plant recoveries and maintenance shutdown

In Q1-2019, MVC produced 13.0 million pounds of copper at a cash cost of $2.03/lb per pound, and 0.2 million pounds of molybdenum.

Production was lower than forecast as a result of low plant recoveries during the quarter. Cauquenes material was extracted from a known poor-quality zone as dictated by the mining plan sequence. However, in addition to lower grades, the material had a higher than expected fines content and significant iron and clay contamination, which negatively affected recoveries and the quality of the final copper and molybdenum concentrates.

In addition, MVC suspended operations for an unexpectedly long 7 days in March, in response to a shutdown of Codelco’s División El Teniente (“DET”)’s tailings system, as announced in the Company’s news release of February 28, 2019. The shutdown was required to conduct maintenance work in various sections of the entire DET tailings concrete channel.

The ramp up and optimization of MVC’s new flotation plant was affected by the shutdown, the high fines content and the contaminations, requiring frequent adjustments to plant operating conditions.

Q1-2019 Q4-2018 Q3-2018 Q2-2018 Q1-2018 Fresh tailings Tonnes processed 9,956,069 10,642,607 11,125,346 11,114,743 10,521,210 Copper grade 0.110% 0.113% 0.121% 0.118% 0.119% Copper recovery 19.0% 18.0% 19.1% 19.1% 19.3% Copper produced (millions of pounds) 4.593 4.785 5.652 5.526 5.309 Cauquenes tailings Tonnes processed 4,941,816 5,567,424 5,651,098 5,642,687 5,328,898 Copper grade 0.237% 0.252% 0.259% 0.238% 0.246% Copper recovery 32.6% 44.5% 36.8% 30.7% 30.8% Copper produced (millions of pounds) 8.411 13.747 11.903 9.132 8.901 Total copper produced (millions of pounds) 13.005 18.531 17.555 14.658 14.210 Total copper delivered (millions of pounds) 12.920 17.593 17.595 14.219 14.520 Cash cost ($/pound copper) 2.03 1.46 1.38 1.71 1.77

MVC provides updated production and cash cost guidance for 2019

The poor-quality fine material in Cauquenes appears to be constrained to a zone about 20 to 30 meters deep in the central area of the deposit. The material below this level, and to the periphery of the deposit, contains higher quantities of coarse material with better recoveries.

As part of its 2019 mining plan, MVC is currently building a new and deeper Cauquenes extraction sump at the 48-meter level which will be operational in Q3-2019. Quarterly copper production is expected to be 14 million pounds in Q2-2019, improving to 22 million pounds in Q3 and Q4.

Production in H2-2019 will be augmented by the new Cauquenes extraction sump and the new concentrate regrind mill. The mill has been delivered to MVC and will be put into operation in Q2-2019.

As a result of lower production in H1-2019, MVC’s 2019 production guidance has been revised to 70 to 75 million pounds of copper and 2 million pounds of molybdenum at a cash cost of $1.45 to $1.60/lb, compared to the Company’s original guidance of 80 to 85 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum at a cash cost of $1.30 to 1.45/lb Cu.

Rob Henderson, Amerigo's President and CEO, stated “Production results for the quarter were negatively affected by excessive fine material and a week long full plant shutdown. MVC is focusing on completing the new sump in Cauquenes to access better quality material and ramping up copper recovery in the new plant. Our assessment indicates that during the second half of the year MVC should achieve target recovery rates. Cost containment measures are in place to mitigate the impact of lower production in H1-2019.”

Release of Q1-2019 results on May 8, 2019

The Company will release its Q1-2019 financial results at market open on Wednesday May 8, 2019.

Investor conference call on May 9, 2019

Amerigo’s quarterly investor conference call will take place on Thursday May 9, 2019 at 11:00 am Pacific Standard Time/2:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

To join the call, please dial 1-800-273-9672 (Toll-Free North America) and let the operator know you wish to participate in the Amerigo Resources conference call.

The analyst and investment community are welcome to ask questions to management. Media can attend on a listen-only basis.

About Amerigo and MVC

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Henderson, President and CEO (604) 697-6203 Aurora Davidson, Executive Vice-President and CFO (604) 697-6207

