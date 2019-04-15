Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Alexandria Minerals Corporation

Toronto, April 15, 2019 - Eric Sprott announces that on April 13, 2019, 33,333,333 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of Alexandria Minerals Corp. (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 5.7% of the outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 33,333,333 common shares and 33,333,333 Warrants representing approximately 6.5% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 12.1% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 33,333,333 common shares representing approximately 6.5% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

The Warrants expiry resulted in a partially diluted beneficial ownership change of greater than 2% (and to less than 10% of the outstanding common shares) and the filing of an early warning report.

The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Alexandria Minerals is located at 201-1 Toronto Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2V6. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on the company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott at (416) 362-7171.

2176423 Ontario Ltd.

200 Bay Street, Suite 2600

Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower

Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44077