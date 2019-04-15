Osino Resources Lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2019 - Osino Resources Corp. (the “Company” or “Osino”) (TSXV: OSI) (WKN: A2NB4J), a Canadian Company focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the German security identification number (WKN): A2NB4J and trading symbol (FSE): RSR1.



Heye Daun, CEO of Osino commented, “The listing in Frankfurt, one of the largest stock exchanges in the world, allows investments by institutional and retail investors in the African and European time zones. We are expecting more liquidity and interest in Osino through our global shareholder base.”



About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV: OSI) is a Canadian company, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia. Osino’s Namibian interests comprise 22 exclusive exploration licenses located within the central and northern zones of Namibia’s prospective Damara belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. Osino is currently focusing its efforts on developing the Karibib Gold Project and defining new exploration targets in the Otjikoto East area and on our other licenses. The Karibib Gold Project is located approximately 130 km north-west of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek. By virtue of its location, the projects benefit significantly from Namibia’s well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent’s most politically and socially stable jurisdictions. Osino continues to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding its Namibian portfolio.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Osino Resources Corp.

Heye Daun: CEO

Tel: +27 (21) 418 2525

hdaun@osinoresources.com

Julia Becker: Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +1 (604) 785 0850

jbecker@osinoresources.com

