Norra Metals Files NI 43-101 Reports

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2019 - Norra Metals Corp. (the ''Company'' or ''Norra'') (TSX.V: NORA) is pleased to announce that it has submitted four recently completed, NI 43-101 technical reports on its newly acquired Scandinavian properties to the TSX.V and has now filed those reports on SEDAR.

The four Scandinavian projects; BastutrÃ¤sk in Sweden, and the three Norwegian properties; Bleikvassli, MerÃ¥ker and Sagvoll, provide Norra with a portfolio of prospective properties for our newly created European Business Unit and will provide our shareholders with substantial value creation upside.

The Scandinavian properties include the Bleikvassli mine; the last copper-zinc-silver-gold producing mine in Norway as well as two other copper-zinc-silver properties that had small production dating to around the turn of the century but have seen little to no modern work completed on the projects since then. The BastutrÃ¤sk property is Sweden is a drill ready project that has seen approximately 80 previous drill holes testing a copper-zinc-silver-gold massive sulphide body.

Please see news release dated Dec 13, 2018, for full property details, as well as a comprehensive overview on our website, found here.

About Norra Metals Corp.

Norra Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company comprised of highly qualified mining professionals with two very prospective copper-gold exploration projects located in northwestern British Columbia on or within the Golden Triangle and now three exciting zinc-copper-lead-silver projects in Norway and an additional prospective zinc-copper-silver-gold project in Sweden. For more information, please visit https://norrametals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

Norra Metals Corp.

Per: ''Minaz Devji''

Minaz Devji,

CEO and Director

Contact info:



Tel: (604) 258-8666

Email: mike.devji@norrametals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Norra Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541917/Norra-Metals-Files-NI-43-101-Reports