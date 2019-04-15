Imperial Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2019 - Imperial Metals Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:III) announces the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has accepted the Company’s Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the “Bid”) to be transacted through the facilities of the TSX or alternative Canadian market places.

Pursuant to the Bid, the Company may purchase up to 635,552 common shares, which represents 0.50% of the total 127,110,479 common shares of the Company issued and outstanding as of April 12, 2019. Purchases will be made, at the discretion of the Company at prevailing market prices, commencing April 17, 2019 and ending no later than April 16, 2020. Pursuant to TSX policies, daily purchases made by the Company will not exceed 17,523 common shares or 25% of the Company’s average daily trading volume of 70,093 common shares on the TSX, subject to certain prescribed exceptions.

The shares acquired under the Bid will be used to satisfy the Company’s obligations under its Non-Management Directors’ Plan and Share Purchase Plan (the “Plans”). The funding for any purchase pursuant to the Bid will be financed out of the working capital of the Company. In the previous 12 months, the Company has repurchased 349,641 of its outstanding common shares at the average price per share of $1.71. The maximum number of common shares sought and approved by the TSX under the terms of the previous Bid was 525,864. The common shares have or will be allocated to satisfy the Company’s obligations under the Plans. A copy of the Company’s Notice filed with the TSX may be obtained, by any shareholder without charge, by contacting the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns the Red Chris, Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. Imperial also holds a 50% interest in the Ruddock Creek lead/zinc property. Imperial recently announced an agreement with Newcrest to sell a 70% interest in Red Chris to Newcrest for US$806.5 million, while retaining a 30% interest in the mine. The Company and Newcrest will form a joint venture for the operation of the Red Chris mine going forward, with Newcrest acting as the operator.

