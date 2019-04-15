Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Acquires Shares of NSGold Corporation

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, April 15, 2019 -- Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International) announces, as required under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities regulations, that it has acquired 1,745,408 common shares of NSGold Corporation pursuant to an agreement between Globex and NSGold.



The 1,745,408 common shares were issued by NSGold pursuant to an Amendment dated March 19, 2019 to a Purchase Agreement dated April 14, 2010 between NSGold and Globex, whereby NSGold acquired 100% ownership of the Mooseland Gold Property in Nova Scotia and certain secondary properties from Globex. Pursuant to the Amendment, a gross metal royalty payable by NSGold to Globex on the properties was reduced from 4% to 2% and a share issuance by NSGold to Globex conditional upon commencement of commercial production on any of the properties was eliminated. As consideration for the Amendment, NSGold issued 1,745,408 common shares to Globex (the “Transaction”).

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, Globex did not hold any securities of NSGold. Immediately following the closing of the Transaction, Globex holds 1,745,408 common shares of NSGold, representing approximately 11.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of NSGold.

Globex acquired the shares described in this press release for investment purposes and in accordance with applicable securities laws, Globex may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of NSGold in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of NSGold and other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Globex in connection with the Transaction is available on SEDAR under NSGold’s profile.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

51,285,077 shares issued and outstanding