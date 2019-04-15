Midland Announces a Strategic Investment From BHP

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



MONTREAL, April 15, 2019 - Midland Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: MD) (“Midland”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investment agreement (the “Investment Agreement”) with BHP Billiton Canada Inc. (“BHP”) pursuant to which BHP has agreed to make an investment in Midland by subscribing for 3,444,000 units of Midland (the “Units”) at an issue price of $1.70 per Unit for aggregate consideration of $5,854,800 (the “Private Placement”). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of Midland (the “Common Shares”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant will entitle BHP to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $2.05 per Common Share for a period of 18 months. Midland can accelerate the expiry of the Warrants if the daily volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds $2.25 for 20 consecutive trading days at any time following 120 days after closing of the Private Placement. Immediately following the Private Placement, it is expected that BHP will hold 5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a non-diluted basis).

“This investment will provide Midland with sufficient funds to advance and develop our copper exploration work in northern Quebec, including our Mythril Cu-Au-Mo-Ag project. We are delighted to welcome BHP as one of our new shareholders” commented Midland’s President and CEO, Gino Roger.

The Private Placement is expected to close by the end of April and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. As a result of the Private Placement, 68,878,222 Common Shares of Midland will be issued and outstanding.

Pursuant to the terms of the Investment Agreement, BHP will be granted certain rights as long as BHP holds Common Shares equal to at least 5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a partially diluted basis), including:

the right to participate in future equity financings by Midland to allow BHP to maintain its then current pro rata non-diluted ownership interest in Midland or to increase its ownership interest in Midland to a maximum of 19.99%, on a fully-diluted basis;





certain top-up rights to subscribe for additional Common Shares following certain dilutive transactions to allow BHP to maintain its then current pro rata non-diluted ownership interest in Midland;





the right of first offer for any non-equity financings, including any tolling arrangements, streaming arrangements, forward agreements, off-take agreements or royalty sales relating to any present or future copper exploration projects of Midland in Quebec; and





the right of first offer on the Mythril project in the event Midland seeks to divest all or part of its interest.

Midland will use the proceeds from the Private Placement to fund copper exploration work in Quebec.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Osisko Mining Inc., SOQUEM INC., Nuvavik Mineral Exploration Fund and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

For further information, please consult Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: www.explorationmidland.com

