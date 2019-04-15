Jiulian Resources Drills 541m** of 0.41g/t Au-Eq* at its wholly-owned Big Kidd Project

Big Kidd Drilling Highlights:

- All holes drilled to date have intersected appreciable widths of Au-Cu porphyry style mineralization and alteration within the Big Kidd Intrusive Breccia and surrounding Nicola Volcanics; - 2019 drilling has successfully expanded the mineralized zone to the north, south, and at depth; - BK-19-002's highlight intercept (541m** x 0.41g/t AuEq* = 221.8 gram-meter/tonne), significantly exceeds the best historic1 intercept on the property (116.0m x 0.96g/t AuEq* = 111.36 gram-meter/tonne from hole DDH97-05); - Current drill hole BK-19-009 is underway and it is designed to test the system at depth below all previous drilling to date.

To date over 3500m of drilling has been completed in 8 drill holes. A table with up to date drill hole data, and significant intercepts are listed below.

Hole ID UTM83E UTM83N Zone Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip BK-19-001 672348 5535254 BK Breccia 1162 381 72 -45 BK-19-002 672426 5535406 BK Breccia 1148 585 162 -45 BK-19-003 672425 5535411 BK Breccia 1148 82.5 338 -45 BK-19-004 672683 5535336 BK Breccia 1146 663 248 -45 BK-19-005 672256 5535239 BK Breccia 1145 453 72 -50 BK-19-006 672350 5535110 BK Breccia 1177 453 72 -60 BK-19-007 671837 5535359 Big Brother 1140 465 100 -80 BK-19-008 672305 5535302 BK Breccia 1157 468 72 -65

Table 1 - 2019 drill hole data

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)** Au g/t Cu % Au Eq g/t* BK19-001 36 78 42 0.04 0.15 0.25 and 170 197 27 0.28 0.13 0.47 and 230 332 102 0.19 0.15 0.40 including 230 271 41 0.31 0.17 0.55 BK19-002 6 547 541 0.28 0.09 0.41 including 6 162 156 0.32 0.11 0.48 incl. 75 139 64 0.55 0.11 0.70 including 181 188 7 0.50 0.14 0.70 including 272 305 33 0.66 0.12 0.82 incl. 283 299 16 1.15 0.19 1.42 including 353 380 27 0.41 0.27 0.80 incl. 362 380 18 0.53 0.37 1.06 including 401 429.5 28.5 0.45 0.13 0.63 incl. 407 413 6 0.94 0.14 1.14 including 501 530 29 0.73 0.07 0.82 incl. 510 530 20 0.99 0.08 1.09

Table 2 - 2019 Drill Holes BK-19-001 & BK-19-002: Significant Intercepts

*Gold equivalent (AuEq) grades are calculated using 200 day moving average metal prices of: gold US$1299.68/oz., and copper US$2.925/lb. Gold equivalent grade is calculated as AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + Cu%*1.407. The factor for copper (1.407) will change depending on the metal price. The metal price numbers listed above were used to determine the conversion factors presented herein. Metal recoveries have not been applied in the gold equivalent calculation.

**The intervals reported represent drill intercepts and insufficient data are available at this time to state the true thickness of the mineralized intervals. All gold values are uncut.

Two 2019 drill plan maps are included in this news release (Fig. 1, Fig. 2). Additional information about the project can be downloaded from [wp=3744]Jiulian Resources Inc. website at: www.jiulianresources.com

QA/QC Procedures:

All drill core was logged, photographed, cut and sampled by Jiulian Resources Inc. personnel. Prior to shipment to ALS Global's sample preparation facility in Kamloops, BC, certified reference material standards, blanks, and pulp duplicates were inserted at a ratio of approximately 1 in every 20 drill core samples. Samples were prepared in Kamloops by crushing the entire sample to 70% passing -2mm, riffle splitting off 1kg and pulverizing the split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. After preparation in Kamloops, the prepared pulps were shipped to ALS Global's analytical laboratory in North Vancouver, BC. The gold assays are determined by Au-AA26 fire assay method which reports results in parts per million (ppm) (equivalent to grams per tonne (g/t)).

Base metal assays are first determined using the ME-MS61 method (four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish), which reports results as parts per million (ppm). All analyses that reach the overlimits of ME-MS61 are reanalyzed with an Ore Grade method. The analytical results are verified with the application of industry standard Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QA-QC) procedures.

Qualified Person

Independent Director of Jiulian, Scott Dorion, P.Geo., is the designated Qualified Person of the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Jiulian

Jiulian is an exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in southern British Columbia. The Company's flagship asset is the wholly-owned, 4,056-hectare Big Kidd property, located near Aspen Grove, BC. The Big Kidd property is located 25 km (approximately 15 minutes via Highway 97C) east of Merritt, BC, and 102 km west of the Company's head office in Kelowna, BC. The Property has a network of gravel roads, LTE cellular service and a high-voltage power line running across it. Jiulian Resources is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "JLR".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Jiulian Resources Inc.

"X. Charlie Cheng"

X. Charlie Cheng

Chief Executive Officer

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Oliver Friesen, Director

T: 250 762 5777

W: www.jiulianresources.com

1Historical information contained in this news release regarding the Company's project are reported for historical reference only

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including: that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, that the Company obtains required regulatory approvals, that the Company continues to maintain a good relationship with the local project communities. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, delays in regulatory approval, risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company as set forth in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis reports filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



