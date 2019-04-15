AsiaBaseMetals Inc. Terminates Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2019 - AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: "ABZ") announces the termination of the non-brokered private placement of up to 2,110,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.095 per Unit, that the Company previously announced on March 21, 2019.

Contact Information



AsiaBaseMetals Inc.

Raj Chowdhry, Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@asiabasemetals.com

