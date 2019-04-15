Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Regulus Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR for AntaKori Mineral Resource Estimate

15.04.2019  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2019 - Regulus Resources Inc. (“Regulus” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – REG) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of a National Instrument 43-101 technical report for the recently announced updated mineral resource estimate at its AntaKori copper-gold project in northern Peru (see news release dated March 1, 2019).

The report, effective February 22, 2019, was prepared by Amec Foster Wheeler (Perú) S. A., a Wood company at the request of Regulus. The report titled, "AntaKori Project, Cajamarca Province, Peru, NI 43-101 Technical Report" has been filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and will be posted on the Company’s website at www.regulusresources.com.

For Further Information, please contact:

Regulus Resources Inc.
John E. Black, CEO / Director
Phone: +1 303 618-7797 mobile
+1 720 514-9036 office
Email: john.black@regulusresources.com

About Regulus Resources Inc.
Regulus Resources Inc. is an international mineral exploration company run by an experienced technical and management team, with a portfolio of precious and base metal exploration properties located in North and South America. The principal project held by Regulus is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. Mineralization remains open in most directions and drilling is currently underway to confirm and increase the size of the resource. For further information on Regulus Resources Inc., please consult our website at www.regulusresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


