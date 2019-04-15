VANCOUVER, British Columbia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, April 15, 2019 -- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM:TSX; PLG:NYSE American) (“Platinum Group” “PTM” or the “Company”) announced today that Mr. Stuart Harshaw, P.Eng., MBA, has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors, bringing the number of directors to seven. Mr. Harshaw was the Vice President, Ontario Operations, for Vale Canada Limited (“Vale”) until 2017 where he was an innovative leader with international experience creating value within mining and natural resource operations around the globe.



Mr. Harshaw established a record of success at Vale in operations, marketing and strategic planning. Mr. Harshaw was responsible to implement strategic initiatives by attracting and developing highly engaged teams who could deliver results. He held mining board positions for Vale in Indonesia, Korea and Barbados. Mr. Harshaw was responsible for creating and managing annual budgets of approximately $1.5 billion as well as managing relations with external stakeholders including provincial and municipal government officials, First Nations and media outlets. Mr. Harshaw recently led the Sudbury operations of Vale through the largest transformation of surface facilities in their history. In 2017, Mr. Harshaw retired after a highly successful career with Vale and predecessor firm Inco, where he worked his way up through the organization beginning in 1990.

Platinum Group CEO R. Michael Jones commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Stuart Harshaw to the Board of the Company. Mr. Harshaw’s extensive experience will be a tremendous asset to the Company as we work through the completion of a definitive feasibility study for the world class Waterberg Project. He will be able to make valuable contributions in all aspects of the study including safety, mine design, metallurgical recoveries and metal refining and marketing terms.”

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground deposit in northern South Africa. Waterberg was discovered by the Company and has the potential to be a low-cost producer of palladium, platinum, rhodium and gold.

