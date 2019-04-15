Itafos Expands Management Team, Announces Appointment of Vice President of Operations

TORONTO, April 15, 2019 - Itafos (TSX VENTURE: IFOS) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Wynand van Dyk as Vice President of Operations, effective May 1, 2019. Dr. van Dyk, who has been providing consulting services to the Company since August 2018, has over 25 years of experience in Minerals Processing, Metals Refining, Risk Management, Process Optimization and Project Management. Prior to joining Itafos, Dr. van Dyk worked as a consultant for Arete Consultants in South Africa, providing strategic management consulting services to a long list of clients including Anglo American, African Rainbow Minerals, AngloGold Ashanti and De Beers, among others. Prior to joining Arete Consultants, Dr. van Dyk worked for Lonmin Platinum Ltd. in various positions including Senior Technical Manager – Process Division, Senior Manager – Base Metal Refinery, Senior Manager – 6 Sigma, and Metallurgical Project Manager. Dr. van Dyk has a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering and a PhD in Extractive Metallurgical Engineering.



“We have been pleased with Wynand’s contributions to Itafos in a consulting role and are now pleased to welcome him to the Itafos management team. He has extensive knowledge of phosphate processing, engineering and minerals plant operations, and a demonstrated track-record in process optimization and project management,” commented Brian Zatarain, Itafos’ Chief Executive Officer.

About Itafos

Itafos is a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company with an attractive portfolio of long-term strategic businesses and projects located in key fertilizer markets worldwide. Itafos is managed by an experienced and diverse team with extensive operations, commercial and financial expertise. Itafos owns and operates Itafos Conda, a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business with production and sales capacity of approximately 550kt per year of monoammonium phosphate (“MAP”), superphosphoric acid (“SPA”), merchant grade phosphoric acid (“MGA”) and specialty products including ammonium polyphosphate (“APP”) located in Idaho, US, and Itafos Arraias, a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business with production and sales capacity of approximately 500kt per year of single superphosphate (“SSP”) and SSP with micronutrients (“SSP+”) and approximately 40,000 t per year of excess sulfuric acid located in Tocantins, Brazil. Itafos owns and is developing Itafos Paris Hills, a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Idaho, US, Itafos Farim, a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau, Itafos Santana, a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate fertilizer project located in Pará, Brazil, Itafos Araxá, a vertically integrated phosphate and rare earth oxide mine project located in Minas Gerais, Brazil and Itafos Mantaro, a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Junin, Peru.

