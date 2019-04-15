Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

First Quarter 2019 Results Release on May 8, Preliminary First Quarter Production Results on April 18

15.04.2019  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, April 15, 2019 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick”) will release its First Quarter 2019 Results on May 8, 2019. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation on the results at 11:00 a.m. EDT at Barrick’s corporate office in Toronto on that day. The presentation will be linked to a webcast and conference call.

Preliminary production and sales information for the first quarter will be released on April 18, before market open.

Release of Q1 preliminary production and sales information
April 18, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST
Q1 results release
May 8, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST
Toronto results presentation
May 8, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST
Barrick corporate office
TD Canada Trust Tower
161 Bay Street, 37th Floor
Toronto
Conference call and webcast linked to presentation
May 8, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST
U.S. and Canada, 1-800-319-4610
UK, 0808 101 2791
International, +1 416 915-3239

If you wish to attend the presentation in Toronto, please contact Deni Nicoski at investor@barrick.com. The Q1 2019 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

The webcast will remain on the website for later viewing, and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada) and +1 604 674-8052 (international), access code 3107.

Enquiries:

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations
Deni Nicoski
+1 416 307-7410
Email: DNicoski@barrick.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Barrick Gold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.barrick.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap