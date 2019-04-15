First Quarter 2019 Results Release on May 8, Preliminary First Quarter Production Results on April 18

TORONTO, April 15, 2019 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick”) will release its First Quarter 2019 Results on May 8, 2019. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation on the results at 11:00 a.m. EDT at Barrick’s corporate office in Toronto on that day. The presentation will be linked to a webcast and conference call.
Preliminary production and sales information for the first quarter will be released on April 18, before market open.
Release of Q1 preliminary production and sales information April 18, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST
Q1 results release May 8, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST
Toronto results presentation May 8, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST Barrick corporate office TD Canada Trust Tower 161 Bay Street, 37th Floor Toronto
Conference call and webcast linked to presentation May 8, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST U.S. and Canada, 1-800-319-4610 UK, 0808 101 2791 International, +1 416 915-3239
If you wish to attend the presentation in Toronto, please contact Deni Nicoski at investor@barrick.com. The Q1 2019 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.
The webcast will remain on the website for later viewing, and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada) and +1 604 674-8052 (international), access code 3107.
Enquiries:
Investor and Media Relations Kathy du Plessis +44 20 7557 7738 Email: barrick@dpapr.com
