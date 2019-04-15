Lundin Mining Announces Details of Annual Meeting

TORONTO, April 15, 2019 - (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation (“Lundin Mining” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will hold its Annual Meeting (“the Meeting”) at Vantage Venues, 150 King Street West, 27th Floor, Toronto, Ontario on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00am ET, for the following purposes:



To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the report of the auditors thereon;

To elect the directors for the ensuing year;

To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors;

To provide shareholders with an advisory vote on Executive Compensation;

To consider and if deemed appropriate, passing with or without amendment, an ordinary resolution to approve an amendment to the 2014 Share Unit Plan of the Corporation to increase the number of Common Shares reserved for issuance thereunder by 8,000,000 Common Shares to 14,000,000 Common Shares; and

To transact such further and other business as may properly be brought before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The record date for the Annual Meeting is March 22, 2019. The meeting materials were mailed to shareholders on or about April 12, 2019. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular and related meeting materials are now available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lundinmining.com.

How to Vote if Your Securities Trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange

The information in this section is of significance to shareholders who hold their securities ("Euroclear Registered Securities") through Euroclear Sweden AB, which securities trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a Form of Proxy (the "Swedish Proxy") by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). The Swedish Proxy cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the Swedish Proxy must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden, strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided with the Swedish Proxy.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the United States of America, Portugal and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on April 15, 2019 at 5:30 pm Eastern Time.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5565

Brandon Throop, Manager, Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5583

Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50