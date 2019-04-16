BCI Ventures Inc. Acquires Shares of Marathon Gold Corporation

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2019 - BCI Ventures Inc. ("BCI") announces that it has purchased the following securities of Marathon Gold Corp. ("Marathon"):

1,000,000 common shares of Marathon (each a "MGC Share") through the exercise of 1,000,000 warrants to acquire MGC Shares held by BCI with an exercise price of $0.75 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $750,000 on August 19, 2016;

1,217,365 MGC Shares at a price of $0.6818 per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange on October 27, 2016;

1,100,000 MGC Shares for $1.00 per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange on November 6, 2017;

441,900 MGC Shares for $1.0440 per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 1, 2017;

500,100 MGC Shares for $1.05 per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 4, 2017;

58,000 MGC Shares for $1.05 per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 5, 2017;

725,000 MGC Shares through the exercise of 725,000 warrants to acquire MGC Shares held by BCI with an exercise price of $0.32 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $232,000 on April 26, 2018;

2,352,942 MGC Shares for $0.85 per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange on July 19, 2018.

482,500 MGC Shares for $0.89819 per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange on April 11, 2019.

Prior to such purchases, BCI owned 12,622,283 Common Shares, being 7.9% of the outstanding Common Shares. Following such purchases, BCI owns 20,717,590 Common Shares, being 12.9% of the outstanding Common Shares of Marathon.

BCI advises that the securities have been acquired for investments purposes. BCI may, depending on the market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of the Marathon's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104, which also requires an early warning report to be filed containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the early warning report will be available on SEDAR under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com and may be obtained upon request from BCI by contacting BCI at the above contract information.

