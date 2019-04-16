Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Argonaut Gold Announces Release Date For First Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Results

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, April 16, 2019 - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") plans to release its first quarter 2019 operating results, financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis after market close on May 1, 2019.  The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter operating and financial results at 9:00 am EDT on May 2, 2019.

Argonaut Gold First Quarter Operational and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast:

Q1 Conference Call Information

   Toll Free (North America):

1-888-231-8191

   International:

1-647-427-7450

   Conference ID:

8393915

   Webcast:

www.argonautgold.com




Q1 Conference Call Replay:

   Toll Free Replay Call (North America):

1-855-859-2056

   International Replay Call:

1-416-849-0833

 

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 pm EDT on May 2, 2019 until 11:59 pm EDT on May 9, 2019.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production.  Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.  Advanced exploration projects include the San Antonio project in Baja California Sur, Mexico, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico and the Magino project in Ontario, Canada.  The Company also has several exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

SOURCE Argonaut Gold Inc.



Contact
Argonaut Gold Inc., Dan Symons, Vice President, Investor Relations, Phone: 416-915-3107, Email: dan.symons@argonautgold.com
Argonaut Gold Inc.

Bergbau
USA
www.argonautgold.com


