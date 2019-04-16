Tudor Gold Retains P&E Mining Consultants for Technical Assistance at Treaty Creek

Vancouver, April 16, 2019 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that the Company has retained P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") of Brampton, Ontario for assistance in planning the upcoming 2019 drilling season, with a view to eventually compiling an initial Mineral Resource Estimate pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 for the 60% company owned Treaty Creek Property in northwestern British Columbia.

P&E Mining Consultants Inc., established in 2004, provides geological and mine engineering consulting reports, Mineral Resource Estimate technical reports, Preliminary Economic Assessments and Pre-Feasibility Studies. P&E undertook the initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack Property and the resulting Technical Report that supported the $100M IPO.

Ken Konkin, Tudor Gold's Exploration Manager stated, "I have had the pleasure of working with Mr. Eugene Puritch, P. Eng, FEC and President of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. and his team of professional geologists and professional engineers on several projects in North and South America. P&E Mining Consultants specialize in geological modeling and mine design and their work is of the highest standards. I look forward to working again with Eugene and his geo-scientists and engineers in order to determine the optimum drill hole spacing required for the drill program. Our goal is to fast-track the exploration program at Treaty Creek during this summer adding value to Tudor's Goldstorm target in the most efficient and economic methods possible. Once drilling begins, P&E Mining Consultants will conduct a site visit and complete a project review."

About P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

P&E's more than 20 associates have experience in geological interpretation, 3D geologic modeling, technical report writing, Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates, property evaluations, mine design, production scheduling, operating and capital cost estimates and metallurgical engineering. In addition, the company is affiliated with major Canadian based consulting firms for the purposes of joint venturing on Feasibility Studies. Their experience covers over 350 technical reports on diamonds, most metallic deposits including gold, silver, base metals, PGM and iron for both open pit and underground deposits. P&E Mining Consultants Inc. operates under Certificates of Authorization from the provinces of Ontario, Newfoundland, NWT/Nunavut and Saskatchewan. Associates are also licenced in the provinces of British Columbia, Quebec and New Brunswick.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (Tudor Gold has a 60 % interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 60% interest in the Electrum project, and a 100% interest in the 18,300 hectare Crown project, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

