Gold Resource Corporation Appoints Kimberly Perry as Independent Director

COLORADO SPRINGS, April 16, 2019 - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the Company) announced the appointment of Ms. Kimberly Perry to the Company’s Board of Directors effective April 11, 2019. Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, U.S.A. The Company has returned $111 million to its shareholders in consecutive monthly dividends since July 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.



Ms. Perry is an accomplished mining professional with fifteen (15) years of industry experience. She has held senior executive positions including most recently at Alacer Gold Corp. as Treasurer & Vice President, and prior to that as Chief Compliance Officer & Director, Internal Audit (2012 to 2019). Prior to her tenure at Alacer Gold, Ms. Perry held increasingly senior positions at Newmont Mining Corp. including Director Finance Solutions, Compliance Audit Executive, and North America Internal Audit Manager (2005 to 2012). In addition, Ms. Perry served on the Board of Directors of Valcambi Gold Refinery as Chairperson of the Audit & Risk Committee, Valcambi SA, Balerna (2009 to 2012). Ms. Perry graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and is a Certified Public Accountant.

With the addition of Ms. Perry, the number of independent directors on the Company’s Board has increased to four.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are very pleased to welcome Ms. Perry to the Board,” stated Gold Resource Corp.’s CEO and President, Mr. Jason Reid. “Ms. Perry’s extensive management, corporate and board level mining industry experience brings additional depth, expertise and diversity to our Board of Directors. We look forward to working with her as well as her contributions to our Board and Company.”

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company targets low capital expenditure projects with potential for generating high returns on capital. The Company has returned $111 million back to its shareholders in consecutive monthly dividends since July 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery. For more information, please visit GRC’s website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company’s 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words “plan”, “target”, "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corp.’s strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corp. on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company’s 10-K filed with the SEC.



