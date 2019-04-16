GSP Resource Corp. Appoints John R. Kerr, P.Eng. To Technical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, April 16, 2019 - GSP Resource Corp. (TSX-V: GSPR) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, John R. Kerr P.Eng., has joined the Company as the first member of a Technical Advisory Board to assist the management team in exploration of the Company’s Olivine Mountain project.



Mr. Kerr graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1964 with a Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc) degree in Geological Engineering. He has participated in the mining industry continuously since graduation as an exploration geologist. His expertise is epithermal and sedex-hosted precious metal deposits in the southwest United States, strata-controlled gold deposits and porphyry copper/gold/molybdenum deposits of the western Cordillera, VMS deposits and complex mafic/ultramafic base/precious metal deposits in all areas of North America. John was credited with the recognition of discovery of the Santa Fe gold mine, identification of the Calvada gold mine, and discovery of the Mindora gold/silver deposit, all located in Nevada. He is also credited with early identification of two VMS deposits at the Rambler Mine in Newfoundland and recognition of the Frasergold strata-controlled gold deposit in British Columbia. Mr. Kerr has served as a Technical Advisor and Director of numerous public companies and is currently a Director of Quaterra Resources (NYSE Amex: QMM, TSX.V: QTA) and other TSX-V listed issuers.

GSP Resource President & CEO, Simon Dyakowski stated: “We would like to welcome Mr. Kerr to the GSP Resource team and are honoured to have him as a Technical Advisor. He has been instrumental in identifying the Olivine Mountain Project as a prime target for potential massive sulphides discovery. His insight into the target model and geology will be invaluable as the Company commences an initial drill program at Olivine Mountain this summer. The potential for discovery of massive sulphides at Olivine Mountain, coupled with the Company’s attractive capital structure, presents a potential opportunity to create significant shareholder value.”

Mr. Kerr stated: “I am excited to work with management and the technical team at a well-structured exploration company. I have worked in the Tulameen ultramafic complex and believe there is excellent potential for a discovery of massive sulphides at Olivine Mountain. I look forward to assisting in drill target generation and the overall exploration strategy at the project.

About GSP Resource Corp.: GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Olivine Mountain Property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, 25 km northwest of Princeton, British Columbia.

Contact Information

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 619-7469

Email: simon@gspresource.com

