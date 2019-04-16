Trevali to Release First Quarter Results on May 6, 2019

VANCOUVER, April 16, 2019 - Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX: TV, BVL: TV; OTCQX: TREVF, Frankfurt: 4TI) announces that the operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, will be released on Monday, May 6, 2019 prior to the Toronto Stock Exchange market open.



The Company will host a conference call and presentation webcast at 11:00AM Eastern Time on Monday, May 6, 2019 to review the operating and financial results. Participants are advised to dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A presentation will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the conference call.

Conference call dial-in details:

Date: Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00AM Eastern Time

Toll-free (North America): +1 (877) 291-4570

International: +1 (647) 788-4919

Webcast: http://www.gowebcasting.com/9946

2019 Annual Zinc Treatment Charges

2019 annual zinc treatment charges (“TC”) have increased significantly since the Company’s 2019 cost guidance was set, resulting in increased off-site costs at Trevali’s operations. Additional information will be provided in the first quarter financial results.

ABOUT TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

Trevali is a zinc-focused, base metals company with four mines: the wholly-owned Santander mine in Peru, the wholly-owned Caribou mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick, the 90% owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia and the 90% owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information:

Steve Stakiw, Vice President - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: sstakiw@trevali.com

Phone: (604) 488-1661 / Direct: (604) 638-5623