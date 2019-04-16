Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Bonterra Defendant in Litigation

14:51 Uhr  |  CNW

VAL-D'OR, QC, April 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BTR, OTCQX: BONXF, FSE: 9BR1) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") reports it has received notice of a civil claim, filed by its former Chief Executive Officer and director, Navjit Dhaliwal, and its former Vice President of Exploration and director, Richard Dale Ginn, seeking payment in the amount of $1,092,000 for each plaintiff.

On behalf of the Board, Chairman Greg Gibson stated: "This lawsuit is strictly an attempt to bully Bonterra. Guided by our duty to act in the best interest of the Company and all shareholders, we will vigorously contest this claim and seek appropriate remedy for any damages caused to Bonterra by the plaintiffs' actions. Our response will be forthcoming."   

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on Bonterra's current expectations. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information includes namely, information with respect to the legal proceedings and Bonterra's successful contest thereof.  Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Bonterra's actual achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to uncertainties of the outcome of legal proceedings. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Bonterra disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bonterra-defendant-in-litigation-300832878.html

SOURCE Bonterra Resources Inc.



Contact
Interim Chief Executive Officer: Greg Gibson, 819-825-8676 | ir@bonterraresources.com, 2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val d'Or, Quebec, J9P 0B9, 819-825-8676 | Website: www.bonterraresources.com
