Sirios Extends the Contact Zone at Cheechoo

Six drill holes (#209 to 214) undertaken on the North Contact Area, in addition to drill hole #223 drilled from the Echo Area, targeted the auriferous mineralization at the tonalite and meta-sediments contact (Contact Zone). Drill hole #211 intersected 0.7 g/t Au over 19.5 m, thus extending the Contact Zone for more than 100 metres laterally towards the north-west from its previously interpreted position. Drill holes #213, #223 and #218 intersected the zone down to more than 400 metres (#223), with respectively 0.8 g/t Au over 6.8 m, 0.9 g/t Au over 12.5 m and 0.6 g/t Au over 21.7 m.

Drill holes #209, 210 and 214 tested the north-west extension of the Contact Zone, with the limit of the mineralization located between drill holes #210 and 211. The zone extends laterally from the NW to the SE for more than 1,550 m and to a vertical depth of 400 to 500 metres, as defined by the tonalite-meta-sediments contact. In the main area at the eastern extension of the intrusion, the zone is up to 100 metres in width, while ranging between 10 and 60 metres in width further towards the north-west. The gold grade of the Contact Zone varies between 0.5 g/t Au and 1.1 g/t Au, with its surface projection illustrated on the figure showing the surface location of the drill holes.

Drill hole #216 confirms the extension of the Eclipse Zone to a vertical depth of 250 metres, with 1.4 g/t Au over a true width of 6.4 m, including 6.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m. The zone remains open at depth following a plunge trend towards the north-east, with a lateral extension ranging between 80 to 120 metres as shown on the longitudinal section. The Eclipse Zone was observed at the targeted locations in drill holes #205 and 227 (quartz stockwork vein with arsenopyrite) despite not yielding significant gold grades. The zone was not observed in drill hole #208 due to the presence of a pegmatite dyke at the targeted location.

Drill hole #206 yielded low-grade gold at the targeted depth and is considered outside of the interpreted high-grade mineralization corridor.

The bottom of drill hole #216 that was exploring an untested zone, intersected two low-grade intervals that represent two zones.

All assay results of the Mafic Dyke Zone have been received. Drill holes #215 and 217 have intersected respectively 4.8 g/t Au over 2.5 m and, 1.1 g/t Au over 5.9 m, with visible gold observed in both drill holes. These holes confirm the positive results observed on surface in the area of the Mafic Dyke Showing (press release 2017-10-03). This mineralized corridor is spatially associated with the presence of a mafic dyke that is currently known to extend for more than 180 metres along a north-south axis and has been intersected down to a vertical depth of 50 metres in drill hole #215. This mineralized area remains underexplored and is open laterally and at depth.

Drill holes #207 to 210, 212, 214, 222, 229, 230, 232 to 234 didn’t yield any significant results.

A table of collar coordinates is available at the following link: http://www.sirios.com/bd-coordinates-drilled-20190416/

The Cheechoo Winter 2019 drilling campaign includes forty-seven (47) NQ drill holes for a total of 11,322 metres drilled. Assay results are pending for the remaining sixteen (16) drill holes.

Metallurgical tests on 5.5 tonnes of Cheechoo drill core initiated in November 2018 at COREM in Quebec city, (press release 5/11/2018) are progressing as scheduled.

Sirios’100% owned Cheechoo property is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 800 km north of Montreal, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from Goldcorp’s Éléonore gold mine.

Assay quality control

All NQ drill core are logged by Sirios personnel at the Cheechoo exploration camp. The drill core is then sent to Rouyn-Noranda to be sawed in half, with one half sent to a commercial laboratory for assaying and other half kept for future reference. A strict QA/QC program is in place by integrating blanks and certified reference standards to the core sample sequence. The samples are assayed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish by ALS in Val-d’Or. Samples assaying greater than 2 g/t Au as well as drill core samples with visible gold are assayed by fire assay with metallic sieve on a 1 kg sample.

Jordi Turcotte, MSc., Geo., and Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., Qualified Persons pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, prepared and verified the technical information of this press release, as well as reviewed the final text.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





